expand
Ad Spot

May 14, 2021

GSW freshman second baseman/utility player Zoe Wills has been named to the PBC All-Conference Second Team for her performance during the 2021 season. Photo by Christopher Finn

GSW’s Zoe Willis Named to PBC All-Conference Team

By Ken Gustafson

Published 3:20 pm Wednesday, May 12, 2021

From Staff Reports

 

AUGUSTA – Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) freshman second baseman/utility player Zoe Willis was named a second team Peach Belt All-Conference player in an announcement released by the league Wednesday afternoon, May 12.

The Pine Mountain, GA native led the Lady Hurricanes with a .343 batting average while starting all 36 games this season. She also led the team with 35 hits and 25 runs while finishing with a .578 slugging percentage and .455 on base percentage, which are both team highs. Wills also finished the season in second with 27 RBIs, six doubles and six home runs.

Inside the circle, Willis led the Lady Hurricanes with seven wins and 77 strikeouts in 18 appearances while getting 14 starts on the season. She was second on the team pitching 79.1 innings with a 4.85 ERA. In the PBC, and was seventh with 24 strikeouts looking, eighth in strikeouts while finishing ninth in wins and on base percentage.

Defensively, Wills finished with a .973 fielding percentage and had 75 total chances with 28 putouts while getting 45 assists.

The 2021 softball All-Conference team was selected by the league’s head coaches. Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own players.

 

 

More News

Liberty and Justice for Schley County; Lady Wildcat sets new school record and becomes state runner-up in Girls Shot Put

Governor Kemp, State Labor Commissioner Announce Economic Recovery Plan

Sail On: The Beach Boys Tribute to perform at the Rylander May 19

Counterfeit pills related to overdoses in several counties

News Main

Governor Kemp, State Labor Commissioner Announce Economic Recovery Plan

community

Sail On: The Beach Boys Tribute to perform at the Rylander May 19

News Main

Counterfeit pills related to overdoses in several counties

Local News

Area Beat Report 5/11 to 5/12/2021

Local News

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King has an urgent message: “DON’T STOCKPILE GASOLINE”

Local News

Georgia Southwestern to hold two in-person graduation ceremonies on May 15

Local News

Area Beat Report 5/6 to 5/11/2021

Local news

Proclamation from Mayor Barry Blount: National Police Week May 9 – 15, 2021

education

Sumter County Board of Education gives insight into 2021-22 budget

Local News

Area Beat Report 5/6 to 5/7/2021

community

Thunder for the Wreaths convoy to travel from Hampton to Americus, Saturday, May 15

Local News

SGTC Board of Directors Vice-Chair Janet Siders recognized for service

Local News

Area Beat Report 5/4 to 5/6/2021

community

Local author pens his fourth family history book

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/30 to 5/4/2021

community

Cindy: 1 in 1.6 million

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/27 to 4/30/2021

Local news

Warriors wanted: the battle of addiction

Local News

Hands Of Hope is more vibrant and alive than ever

Local News

Power Company officials meet to discuss SGTC Electrical Line Worker program

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/27 to 4/28/2021

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/26 to 4/27/2021

clubs/organizations

Smarr Smith Foundation honors the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/21 to 4/26/2021