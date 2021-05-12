expand
May 14, 2021

GSW student-athletes finished fourth in the nation in Community Service hours. Photo by Christopher Finn

GSW Student-Athletes Finished Fourth in Community Service Hours

By Ken Gustafson

Published 2:56 pm Wednesday, May 12, 2021

From Staff Reports

 

AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern men’s basketball team showed their commitment to community outreach this year by leading all NCAA Division II men’s basketball programs in community service hours, finishing in first place. The women’s basketball team finished in third place as GSW finished fourth overall in the NCAA Team Works Service Challenge Competition.

From August through May, GSW student-athletes completed over 4,300 hours of community service.

Throughout the year, the Hurricanes partnered with various places around the community such as Magnolia Manor, Habitat for Humanity, Furlow Charter, the Salvation Army, Harveys Supermarket, Phoebe Sumter, Flint River Fresh and Americus Methodist Church just to name a few.

NCAA Team Works, which coordinates community service efforts at NCAA championships and Helper Helper, a volunteer management and tracking platform, launched the community service competition to recognize student-athletes who give back to their communities. The competition is based on the number of service hours completed and the number of participating student-athletes. Helper Helper tracks the school participation data throughout the competition on its mobile app.

Altogether, student-athletes competing across all three divisions (NCAA DI, DII & DIII) completed over 32,600 hours of community service while making an economic impact of $887,236.

 

