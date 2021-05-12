expand
May 14, 2021

Area Beat Report 5/11 to 5/12/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 7:21 pm Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 5/11 to 5/12/2021

  • Evans, Travis Laron (In Jail), 29, 5/11/2021 11:50 a.m., Reckless Conduct/Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • Mitchell, Antonio Delaurentis (In Jail), 37, 5/11/2021 4:34 p.m., Pobation Violation
  • Whitlock, Ashley Nicole (In Jail), 33, 5/11/2021 6:24 p.m., Holding for Lee County

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Report 5/11 to 5/12/2021

5/11

  • 0 GA Hwy 19 South at MM 3, Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
  • 114 Moon St., Vehicle Theft
  • 864 GA Hwy 280 East at Flint Ag and Turf, Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 30 at Mile Marker 16 West Bound, Abandoned Vehicle
  • Southland Rd. at Southland Sub Road, Traffic Stop/Warning for Seat Belt Violation
  • 866 Lamar Rd., Animal Complaint
  • Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or stolen Tag
  • Odom Rd. at McMath Mill Rd., Animal Complaint
  • 1073 Hwy 49 South, 911 Hangup
  • 122 Rainbow Terrace, Domestic Disturbance
  • 234 Upper River Rd., Suspicious Person
  • 0 49 North at MM 23, Traffic Stop/Warning given for taillights on trailer not being on
  • 276 Rockdale Subdivision LP., Domestic Disturbance
  • 0 E Forsyth St. at Circle K, Traffic Stop/Warning issued for traffic violation
  • 0 Sun Valley Dr. at East Forsyth, Traffic Stop/Warning for violation
  • 611 Flintside Dr., Structural Fire

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 5/11 to 5/12/2021

5/11

  • 119 South Lee St. at Municipal Court, Contempt of Court
  • 119 South Lee St. at Municipal Court, Contempt of Court
  • 119 South Lee St. at Municipal Court, Contempt of Court
  • 119 South Lee St. at Municipal Court, Contempt of Court
  • 119 South Lee St. at Municipal Court, Contempt of Court
  • 119 South Lee St. at Municipal Court, Contempt of Court
  • 119 South Lee St. at Municipal Court, Contempt of Court
  • 119 South Lee St. at Municipal Court, Contempt of Court
  • 697 Pine Ave., Reckless Conduct/Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • 214A Horton Dr., Miscellaneous Report
  • 106 Palm Ct., Damage to Property
  • 71 Barbara Battle Apt. A, Battery
  • 126 US Highway 280 West at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, Theft By Taking-Misdemeanor/Warrant Executed
  • 103A Magnolia Ct., Suicide Threat/Attempt
  • Americus, Fraudulent Telephone Solicitation
  • 219 Horton Dr., Domestic Dispute
  • 128 US Highway 280 West, Warrant Executed

5/12

  • 923 Ridge St., Ungovernable Child
  • 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K, Missing Person

 

 

 

