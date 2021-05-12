Area Beat Report 5/11 to 5/12/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 5/11 to 5/12/2021
- Evans, Travis Laron (In Jail), 29, 5/11/2021 11:50 a.m., Reckless Conduct/Terroristic Threats and Acts
- Mitchell, Antonio Delaurentis (In Jail), 37, 5/11/2021 4:34 p.m., Pobation Violation
- Whitlock, Ashley Nicole (In Jail), 33, 5/11/2021 6:24 p.m., Holding for Lee County
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Report 5/11 to 5/12/2021
5/11
- 0 GA Hwy 19 South at MM 3, Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
- 114 Moon St., Vehicle Theft
- 864 GA Hwy 280 East at Flint Ag and Turf, Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 30 at Mile Marker 16 West Bound, Abandoned Vehicle
- Southland Rd. at Southland Sub Road, Traffic Stop/Warning for Seat Belt Violation
- 866 Lamar Rd., Animal Complaint
- Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or stolen Tag
- Odom Rd. at McMath Mill Rd., Animal Complaint
- 1073 Hwy 49 South, 911 Hangup
- 122 Rainbow Terrace, Domestic Disturbance
- 234 Upper River Rd., Suspicious Person
- 0 49 North at MM 23, Traffic Stop/Warning given for taillights on trailer not being on
- 276 Rockdale Subdivision LP., Domestic Disturbance
- 0 E Forsyth St. at Circle K, Traffic Stop/Warning issued for traffic violation
- 0 Sun Valley Dr. at East Forsyth, Traffic Stop/Warning for violation
- 611 Flintside Dr., Structural Fire
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 5/11 to 5/12/2021
5/11
- 119 South Lee St. at Municipal Court, Contempt of Court
- 697 Pine Ave., Reckless Conduct/Terroristic Threats and Acts
- 214A Horton Dr., Miscellaneous Report
- 106 Palm Ct., Damage to Property
- 71 Barbara Battle Apt. A, Battery
- 126 US Highway 280 West at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, Theft By Taking-Misdemeanor/Warrant Executed
- 103A Magnolia Ct., Suicide Threat/Attempt
- Americus, Fraudulent Telephone Solicitation
- 219 Horton Dr., Domestic Dispute
- 128 US Highway 280 West, Warrant Executed
5/12
- 923 Ridge St., Ungovernable Child
- 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K, Missing Person