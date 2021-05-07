Sue Johnson Dupree: May 2, 2021

Mrs. Sue Johnson Dupree, age 85, passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.

Funeral services are planned for 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 8, at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Daryl Brown officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Friday evening, May 7, between the hours of 5:00 & 7:00 PM at Hancock Funeral Home, 427 S. Lee St., and preceding the funeral service, in the parlor at First United Methodist Church on Saturday after 1:00 PM.

Sue was born on May 31, 1935 in Saline County, Illinois, to the late Wood and Ruth Duckworth Johnson. She grew up in Christopher, a small town in southern Illinois near the Kentucky border.

She met her husband, Rev. Bill Dupree, when he conducted a Sub-District Youth Revival in southern Illinois to a group over whom Sue served as president. Later, when both were students at Asbury in Wilmore, Kentucky, they began dating. It is the providence of God that a boy from a small farm in South Georgia would marry a girl from Illinois.

They were married for 65 years, and she served with him as a pastor’s wife in South Georgia Methodist churches for 44 years. From 1980-1985 they served First United Methodist Church of Americus. Sue and Bill lived at Magnolia Manor since their retirement in 1998.

Survivors include her husband, Rev. Bill Dupree of Americus; two daughters: Susan Nichols (Mike) of Brentwood, Tennessee, and Mary Lynn Matthews (Jeff) of St. George, Utah; and one granddaughter, Kathryn Nichols Kresse of Antioch, Tennessee.

Sue received her Bachelor’s degree in Geology and her Master’s degree in Education at Georgia Southwestern College when she was in her fifties.

She was employed at the library at South Georgia Technical College in Americus for many years. She loved to travel, visiting all fifty states and over sixty foreign countries. Many times she was the leader of the travel group. She was an avid bird watcher and enjoyed singing and playing the piano.

Sue had a great sense of humor and love for people which helped her immensely as a pastor’s wife. She was the author of many “Sueisms.” For example, when as a girl from Illinois marrying a guy from Georgia, she had never seen a boiled peanut. She commented, “Eating a boiled peanut is like eating wet popcorn!” Another noted “Sueism” was when she remarked, “All men are the same. The Lord made them to look different so you would know which one was yours.”

Sue had a perpetual positive attitude and a strong belief in God. She believed that we are in God’s hands and that He will take care of us.

