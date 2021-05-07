expand
May 7, 2021

Nell Chapman Shiver: May 4, 2021

By TRACY K. HALL

Published 4:32 pm Friday, May 7, 2021

Mrs. Nell Chapman Shiver, 94 of Sylvester, died on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at her residence.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday May 8, 2021 at Banks Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow in the Damascus Cemetery. The Rev. Ronnie Howell will officiate.

Mrs. Shiver was born on November 2, 1926 in Worth County to the late Cecil and Mary Elizabeth McDonald Chapman. She began her teaching career in Poulan and taught High School in Sumner.  Mrs. Shiver then moved to Americus, where she taught English at Staley Middle School, Americus High School and Georgia Southwestern University until her retirement. She enjoyed needle point, reading, watching sports on TV and was an avid Atlanta Braves fan. Mrs. Shiver was a member of Ephesus Primitive Baptist Church.

Survivors include her sons, Joel Shiver (Mary) of Hoschton, GA, Samuel Shiver (Cathy) of Neptune Beach, FL, Kenyon Shiver (Roseanne) f Canton, GA; brothers, Melvin Chapman, Bennett Chapman, Wayne Chapman, Bruce Chapman; sister, Vivian C. Nandrasy and 7 grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Mrs. Shiver was preceded in death by her husband, Staunton Shiver and a grandson, Connor Shiver.

In lieu of flowers donations may to Second Harvest of South GA, 1411 Harbin Circle, Valdosta GA 31601 or online at feedingsga.org/give, “Teachers Harvest”  donations on behalf of Nell Shiver.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Banks Funeral Home.

Please sign our online guest registry at www.banksfh.com.

Banks Funeral Home in Sylvester is in charge of arrangements.

