expand
Ad Spot

May 7, 2021

Area Beat Report 5/6 to 5/7/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 5:07 pm Friday, May 7, 2021

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 5/6 to 5/7/2021

  • Cross, Tevin, 29, 5/6/2021 10:41 p.m., Possession of Marijuana – less than an oz./Driving too fast for conditions/Headlight Requirements/DUI-Alcohol
  • Goober, Shadavieyon Eugina, 29, 5/6/2021 Reckless Conduct
  • Smith, Kaven Latran, 37, 5/6/2021 9:49 p.m., Battery 1st offense

Americus PD Media Incident Reports 5/6 to 5/7/2021

5/6

  • 1505 N. MLK Jr. Blvd. at Super Shop, Simple Battery
  • 304 Vista Dr., Domestic Dispute
  • Lonnie Lane, Possession of Marijuana – less than an oz./Driving too fast for conditions/Headlight Requirements/DUI-Alcohol
  • 102 Prince St., Recovered Property – Not Stolen
  • 723 Miller Fuller Blvd. at Habitat for Humanity, Damage to Property
  • 104 Bill Cross Rd., Domestic Dispute
  • 111 Horton Dr. Apt. A, Simple Battery

5/7

  • 1503A East Lamar St., Criminal Trespass
  • West Forsyth St. at North Lee St., Possession of MISD Marijuana or Drug/One Way Raodways and Rotary Traffic
  • 605 Eastview Circle at Eastview Apartments, Discharging Firearms in City Limits
  • 605 Barlow St., Damage to Property

More News

Area Beat Report 5/6 to 5/7/2021

Schley County track and field standout Dasani Minter signs with West Georgia

Nell Chapman Shiver: May 4, 2021

Thunder for the Wreaths convoy to travel from Hampton to Americus, Saturday, May 15

Local News

Area Beat Report 5/6 to 5/7/2021

community

Thunder for the Wreaths convoy to travel from Hampton to Americus, Saturday, May 15

Local News

SGTC Board of Directors Vice-Chair Janet Siders recognized for service

Local News

Area Beat Report 5/4 to 5/6/2021

community

Local author pens his fourth family history book

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/30 to 5/4/2021

community

Cindy: 1 in 1.6 million

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/27 to 4/30/2021

Local news

Warriors wanted: the battle of addiction

Local News

Hands Of Hope is more vibrant and alive than ever

Local News

Power Company officials meet to discuss SGTC Electrical Line Worker program

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/27 to 4/28/2021

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/26 to 4/27/2021

clubs/organizations

Smarr Smith Foundation honors the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/21 to 4/26/2021

Local News

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office arrest a former dentention officer

Local News

Americus City Council moves forward during April’s meeting

Local news

Celebrating Ten Years of Service: Volunteer Support

education

Sumter County Schools Receive 100 for Second Consecutive Health Inspection Cycle 

education

Sumter County Board of Education celebrates April teachers and parents in support of students

Local News

No solar farm near Statham Lake: Sumter County BOC votes to deny solar company’s request to rezone land near Statham Lake to build solar farm

community

Southwestern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office Commemorates National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, April 18–24, 2021

News Main

Americus Police Department drug arrest

education

Americus-Sumter High School students to attend Governor’s Honors Program