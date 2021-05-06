SGTC Board of Directors Vice-Chair Janet Siders recognized for service

By Su Ann Bird

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) President Dr. John Watford recognized SGTC Board of Directors Vice-Chair Janet Siders of Americus for her nearly 20 years of service to the SGTC Board of Directors with an impressive plaque at the May meeting of the SGTC Board in the John M. Pope Industrial Technology Center recently.

“Janet has been a tremendous asset to South Georgia Technical College, our Board of Directors, and to the Technical College System of Georgia as a member of the Technical College System of Georgia Directors Association,” said SGTC President Dr. John Watford as he made the presentation with SGTC Board Chairman Don Porter.

Siders announced recently that she will be moving to New Jersey to be closer to her family. The plaque presented to Siders was inscribed: For outstanding Service and Leadership to the South Georgia Technical College Board of Directors from 2002 – 2011 and 2012 – 2021.

“I have been a board member for nearly 20 years,” said Siders. “During the time that I have been in Americus, I have had the pleasure of serving on many different boards and organizations, but this one is very special. I have served the board under three different Presidents (Jon Johnson, Sparky Reeves, and Dr. John Watford). I had the opportunity to serve as judges for the GOAL and Rick Perkins competitions, watched the exciting Jets and Lady Jets basketball teams in action, and I believe that South Georgia Technical College is the best two-year college in Georgia or anywhere around. And it might be the best college ever,” laughed Siders.

During her tenure with the SGTC Board of Directors, Siders has served as Chair and Vice-Chair numerous times.

“On behalf of the Board and everyone at South Georgia Technical College, I would like to thank Janet Siders for her leadership, dedication, and service,” said President Watford.

The local Board of Directors of individual colleges were created by Georgia State Statute to assist the Technical College System of Georgia State Board in carrying out its mission. The primary purpose of the local board and its members is to facilitate the delivery of program, services, and activities as directed by the State Board, advise the President and the State Board of local industry and community needs for the programs and services to be provided by the technical college, and advocate within the community and in the state on issues of importance in support of the Technical College System of Georgia and Georgia’s workforce development efforts.

The board is made up of community leaders representing the SGTC service delivery area, which includes Sumter, Schley, Crisp, Macon, Marion, Taylor and Webster counties.

The other members of the SGTC Board of Directors include: Don Porter of Sumter County, Jimmy Davis of Macon County, Richard McCorkle representing Schley and Marion County, Mattye Gordon of Taylor County, Jake Everett of Webster County, Michael Coley of Sumter County, and Grant Buckley of Crisp County.