May 6, 2021

Area Beat Report 5/4 to 5/6/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 5:17 pm Thursday, May 6, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 5/4 to 5/6/2021

  • Jackson, Dontavious Darrel (In Jail), 24, 5/6/2021 1:34 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Mackey, John Nicholas (In Jail), 42, 5/5/2021 4:11 p.m., Failure to appear for finger printable charge – Felony/Probation Violation
  • Offord, Cornelius Jamale (In Jail), 18, 5/6/2021 4:25 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • George, Tiquan Malik, 24, 5/4/2021 3:33 p.m., Simple Battery
  • Hixon, Demarious Deante, 34, 5/4/2021 11:15 a.m., Housing for Webster County
  • Robinson, Tyrone, 41, 5/4/2021 7:57 p.m., Peeping Tom/Criminal Trespass/Probation Violation

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 5/4 to 5/6/2021

  • Blackshear, Shontrez Montrell, 32, 5/5/2021 Disorderly Conduct
  • Clayton, Alicia Lashona, 38, 5/5/2021 2:29 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • Goober, Shadavieyon Eugina, 29, 5/6/2021 Reckless Conduct
  • Smith, Laqwela Santrell, 35, 5/5/2021 3:56 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Williams, Shateria Vonshe, 5/5/2021 7 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
  • Allen, Keshia Denise, 25, 5/4/2021 8:45 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • Welch, Scott Riley, 33, 5/4/2021 8:45 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary 5/4 to 5/6/2021

5/4

  • 864 GA Hwy 280 East at Flint Ag and Turf, Alarm Activation
  • 0 Allen St. and West Allen, Roadway Blocked
  • 361 McMath Mill Rd. GFL, Lost/Stolen Tag
  • 156 Greystone Dr., Threats
  • GA Hwy 27 East and Lane Store Road, Accident Involving Deer
  • 0 Southwestern Estate, Fight near 400 Building of Southwestern Circle
  • 106 Sylvan Place, Civil Matter
  • 146 Starling Dr., Domestic Disturbance
  • 186 Railroad St., Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Hwy 3 at Lamar St., Traffic Stop/Driving motorcycle with no proof of insurance
  • 0 GA Hwy 30 West at GA Hwy 153 north bound, Traffic Accident
  • Hwy 280 W at McMath Mill Rd., Traffic Stop

Americus PD Media Incident Summary 5/4 to 5/6/2021

5/4

  • 329 W. Lamar St. at 1800 Mexican Restaurant, Miscellaneous Report
  • 1008 North Martin Luther King Jr. BLVD. at King’s Motel, Criminal Trespass
  • Tripp St., Missing Person’s Report
  • 257 Brookdale Dr., Domestic Dispute/Warrant Served for Simple Battery
  • 1701 Maxwell St. at Sparks Center, Battery
  • 1711 W. Lamar St. WAL-MART, Theft By Shoplifting
  • Parker St. at Grantham St., Damage to Property
  • 1430 S. Lee St. at Apt. C University Station Apartments, Ungovernable Child/Runaway Jevenile

5/5

  • 1003 Douglas Circle, Damage to Property
  • 119 N. Lee St., Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Hudson St. at Oglethorpe St., Damage to Property
  • 211 Pinecrest Dr., Domestic Dispute/Disorderly Conduct
  • Mary Blount Dr. at Hwy 19 North, Damage to Property
  • 237 McCoy St., Domestic Dispute
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART, Theft By Shoplifting
  • Tom Hall Circle, Miscellaneous Report
  • 218 Sharon Circle, Cruelty to Children – Second Degree
  • 1700 E. Lamar St at Lowes Home Improvement, Failure to notify owner upon striking an unattended vehicle
  • 1334 Second Montgomery St., Criminal Trespass
  • East Jefferson St. at Oglethorpe Avenue, Laying Drag/Failure to stop at stop sign/Driving without proof of insurance
  • 102 Bessie Mays Circle, Discharging Firearms in City Limits
  • 79 Barbara Battle Way Apt. B, Domestic Disturbance
  • 104A Frieda Lane, Criminal Trespass/Simple Assault/Unruly Juvenile
  • 1324 Douglas Circle, Disorderly Conduct

5/6

  • 305 Tabby Lane, Criminal Trespass

 

