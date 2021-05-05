Mrs. Andrea Patterson Thomas: May 4, 2021

Mrs. Andrea Patterson Thomas age 80, passed away Tuesday, May 04, 2021 at her home. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021 at St. John’s Anglican Church. Father Jim Barton and Rev. David Rogers will officiate. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Aldridge Funeral Services from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m.

Andrea Patterson Thomas was born April 1, 1941 in Byromville, GA. She was the daughter of the late Allie Benton Patterson and the late Ruth Tucker Patterson. She graduated from Darton College with a degree in nursing. She was a care giver to so many and displayed a genuine servant’s heart to others. She will be missed by many. Mrs. Thomas loved her family, she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was an active member of St. John’s Anglican Church.

Survivors include her husband, Russell Thomas Jr. of Americus; daughters Rikki McDaniel of Glennville, GA, Fran Thomas of California, Anne Thomas of Americus and Beth Cheek and husband James of Leesburg, GA. Sons and daughters-in-law, David Rogers and Lanelle of Valdosta, Russell Thomas III and Angie of Americus and Braxton Thomas of Colorado. A sister and brother-in-law Carolyn Patterson Duke and Buford of Albany, GA. Twelve grandchildren; Rebecca Carver, Marlee Walker, Jarrett Greene, Emma McDaniel, Emily Anne Strickland, Sara Beth Wolcott, Mary Frances Thomas, J T Cheek, Maggie Cheek, Anne Gamache, Mestie Thomas and Esubalow Thomas. Twelve great grandchildren; Caroline Carver, Evie Carver, Liam Walker, Neal Walker, Case Greene, Bennett Greene, Nora Elizabeth Chaplin, Titus Cheek, Jethro Cheek, Samantha Anne Strickland, Maddie Wolcott and Thomas Wolcott also survive.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Thomas was preceded in death by a daughter, Kasey Norton, a sister Joyce Kennedy and two brothers, Mac Patterson and Donald Patterson. To sign the online guest book and share your condolences with the family visit www.aldridgefuneralservices.com Aldridge Funeral Services 612 Rees Park is in charge of these arrangements.