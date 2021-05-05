expand
Ad Spot

May 5, 2021

Local author pens his fourth family history book

By admin

Published 12:10 pm Wednesday, May 5, 2021

From:  Staff Reports 

Readers across Americus and Sumter County and beyond who are related to or know the Short and Wellons families in the area will be interested in a new family history book that includes more than 1,000 surnames.

“Winding Roots / The Short, Wellons and allied kin of Sumter and surrounding counties” is a 610-page publication now on sale. The cities of Americus, Plains, Buena Vista, Ellaville, Sasser, Thomaston, Roberta, Musella, Macon and countless others are mentioned numerous times. Special emphasis focuses on the farming communities of Shiloh, Myrtle Springs and Hebron in Sumter County as well as Brantley in Marion County.

The expansive book, written by local author Steve Short, was printed by Gammage Print Shop in Americus. It is the fourth book that Short has written on each of his four grandparents. This book is focused on his grandfather Clarence Belvy Short’s roots. It is dedicated to his aunts Peggy Short Israel and Patsy Short Medlock and his uncle, C.W. “Bobo” Short.

Surnames that appear most often in addition to Short and Wellons include Reid; McClung; Marshall; Taylor; Herring; Phelts; White; Wadsworth; Albritton; Pilcher; Cordell; Tatum; Murchison; Jordan; and Anthony. An eight-page surname index is included at the end of the book, as well as a list of all descendants of William Leonard Short, Sr., and Laura Eugenia Wellons Short, the author’s great-grandparents. Both died in Americus in the 1950s.

Detailed are the backgrounds in Marion County and Crawford County of Leonard Short and Eugenia Wellons Short; their eight children and descendants; as well as each of their Short and Wellons siblings and their families; and their Short and Wellons ancestors, whose roots are traced to the 1600s in Virginia.

The book includes hundreds of historic family photographs. Life and events in several counties are written about in colorful detail.

Special emphasis is placed on Shiloh Baptist Church and Hebron Baptist Church in Sumter County, as well as Ebenezer Baptist Church in Schley County and Brantley Methodist Church in Marion County. All played special roles in the families’ upbringings.

The book is the culmination of years of research by Short, an Americus native and University of Georgia graduate. An avid genealogist, Short has done family research since his teenage years in the late 1970s. According to the author, both the Shorts and Wellonses boast a rich and fascinating history. That history is intertwined with equally interesting stories.

Copies of “Winding Roots” are available in Americus by calling Steve Short at 229-410-5023 or 770-354-6576, or emailing him at steveshort86@att.net. Copies also can be purchased at The Dime Store in downtown Buena Vista while supplies last. Call the store at 229-649-7211 for more information.

More News

Gail H. Baker: May 2, 2021

Mrs. Andrea Patterson Thomas: May 4, 2021

Local author pens his fourth family history book

Reverend James “Jim” Maxey Parker: May 3, 2021

community

Local author pens his fourth family history book

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/30 to 5/4/2021

community

Cindy: 1 in 1.6 million

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/27 to 4/30/2021

Local news

Warriors wanted: the battle of addiction

Local News

Hands Of Hope is more vibrant and alive than ever

Local News

Power Company officials meet to discuss SGTC Electrical Line Worker program

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/27 to 4/28/2021

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/26 to 4/27/2021

clubs/organizations

Smarr Smith Foundation honors the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/21 to 4/26/2021

Local News

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office arrest a former dentention officer

Local News

Americus City Council moves forward during April’s meeting

Local news

Celebrating Ten Years of Service: Volunteer Support

education

Sumter County Schools Receive 100 for Second Consecutive Health Inspection Cycle 

education

Sumter County Board of Education celebrates April teachers and parents in support of students

Local News

No solar farm near Statham Lake: Sumter County BOC votes to deny solar company’s request to rezone land near Statham Lake to build solar farm

community

Southwestern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office Commemorates National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, April 18–24, 2021

News Main

Americus Police Department drug arrest

education

Americus-Sumter High School students to attend Governor’s Honors Program

Local News

Sumter Cycling to host Prison to Peanuts Bicycle Adventure on Saturday, May 1

Local news

Americus Mayor and City Council determine agenda for April

Local News

Jonathan Camp Honored as SGTC Student of Excellence

News

Law enforcement presence apparent in Sumter County