Gail H. Baker: May 2, 2021

Gail H. Baker, age 67, of 999 Holt Walton Road, Vienna, died Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Emory St. Joseph’s Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia.

Born in Americus, she was the daughter of the late William Lamar Holman and Ora Mae Alston Holman. She worked for Buffalo Rock at Tyson in Vienna and was a Methodist. Gail enjoyed reading, watching sci-fi, going to flea markets and antique shops. She also enjoyed traveling to the beach and the mountains.

She is survived by her husband, Arthur L. Baker of Vienna; her daughter, Tiffany Baker of Byron; her sons, Lee Baker, III of Vienna and Ryan Baker (Chentel) of Byron; her brothers, Steve Holman (Janice) of Fitzgerald, Tim Holman (Midge) of Leslie and Paigge Holman (Angie) of Milton, FL; her grandchildren, Ashley Gee, Marcus Allen Gee, Austin Gee, Cameron Templeton, Breanna Baker, Caitlyn Baker and Daniel Baker; her great grandchild, Waylon Tucker.

Graveside services were held at 2 PM Thursday, May 6 at Morningside Cemetery in Rochelle.

Memorial gifts may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

Brannen-NeSmith Funeral Home of Vienna had charge of arrangements.