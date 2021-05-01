Area Beat Report 4/27 to 4/30/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Reports 4/28 to 4/29/2021
- Dugger, Shedrica Kenota (Bonded Out), 22, 4/28/2021 1:17 p.m., Probation Violation
- Mann, Derrick Markice (Bonded Out), 28, 9:47 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Norman, Jammie Robert (Charges Dismissed), 33, 4/28/2021 3:55 p.m., Holding for Polk County
- Sulak, Victoria Leigh (In Jail), 32, 1:23 p.m., Failure to appear for finger printable charge/Probation Violation
- Carnes, Christine (Bonded Out), 48, 4/27/2021 11:42 a.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
- Curtis, Andre Ny’ Kel (Bonded Out), 19, 4/27/2021 4:36 a.m., Marijuana Possession – less than an oz.
- Daniels, Derrien Travion (Bonded Out), 19, 1:37 p.m., Kidnapping/Battery
- Deriso, Ronkeious Lamar (In Jail), 32, 4/27/2021 4:17 a.m., Tailight lenses required/Illegal Possession of Controlled Substances
- Gregory, Dalton Riley (In Jail), 21, 4/27/2021 12:18 p.m., Entering Automobile
- Prince, Dontavious Shamel (In Jail), 30, 4/27/2021 10:46 p.m., City Probation
- Smith, Nedrick Norel (Bonded Out), 4/27/2021 City Probation
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Report 4/27 to 4/30/2021
4/27
- 127 William Bowen Point, Alarm Activation
- 0 North Pointe Circle near Lennox Ln., Suspicious Vehicle
- 126 Dellwood Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- 183 Pheasant Dr., Suspicious Person
- Lamar Rd. at MP 3, Abandoned Vehicle
- GA Hwy 27 West at Jenkins Rd., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- Millard Fuller at W. Church St., Traffic Stop/Break Light Requirements
- Lamar Road at Mile Marker 3, Accident Involving Deer
- GA Hwy 3 North at Mile Marker 17, Traffic Stop/Move Over Law
- GA Hwy 3 at Rawley Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning for window tint violation
- Desoto Seed Farm Rd. at Main St., Traffic Stop/Failure to Maintain Lane
- Blacksmith Rd., Speeding/Reckless Driving
- 314 US Hwy 19 South, Theft
- 264 W. Rockhill Dr., Welfare Check
- 149 Swisher Rd., Information for Officer
- 0 Hwy 49 South, Accident Report
4/28
- 879 McMath Mill Rd., Theft
- 0 Hwy 19 at Five Point Rd., Abandoned Vehicle
- 2077 Hwy 19 South, Assist Motorist
- 0 Hwy 19 North and Sunrise Dr., Traffic Accident
- 158 Cartwright Rd. Ext, Information for Officer
- 459 Bumphead Rd., Information for Officer
- 1169 Hwy 49 North, 911 Hangup
- US Hwy 280 East near Cook Dr., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- South Georgia Tech Parkway near Hwy 49, Assist Motorist
- 621 US Hwy 280 East, Alarm Activation
- 179 Riverside Dr., Suspicious Vehicle
- 0 Hwy 19 South at Sumter City, Traffic Accident
- O Hwy 49 at Moreco Driveway, Traffic Stop
4/29
- GA Hwy 49 North near Mile Post 23, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 563 Henry Hart Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- US Hwy 19 North just north of the Bypass, Assist Motorist
- US Hwy 19 North at Lakeshore Dr., Abandoned Vehicle
- 145 Africana Dr., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
- 243 E. Rockhill Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- US Hwy 280 East about Mile Marker 28, Assist Motorist
- Sylvan Ridge near Sylvan Road, Roadway Blocked
- 1058 US Hwy 19 South, Loud Music
- 1172 Shiloh Rd., Alarm Activation
4/30
- 422 Salters Mill Rd., Deer Accident
- 211 Brookwood Lane, Alarm Activation
- US Hwy 19 North about Mile Marker 14, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 189 Tommy Warren Dr., Burglary
Americus PD Media Incident Summary 4/28 to 4/29/2021
4/28
- South MLK @ West Lamar, Reckless Driving/Tag Registration Violation
- 415 North Jackson St., Mental Health Transport
- 1711 E. Lamar St at WAL-MART, Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
- 301 Shirley Road, Welfare Check
- E. Church St. at Strife St., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- 1009 MLK Jr. Blvd. at Gladys’s Kitchen, Warrant Served
4/29
- 406B Academy St., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
Americus PD Media Arrest Report 4/28/2021
- Lewis, Shatara Jernay, 30, 4/28/2021 4:49 a.m., Disorderly Conduct