April 30, 2021

Flossie Beatrice Morris: April 27,2021

By TRACY K. HALL

Published 9:34 am Friday, April 30, 2021

Flossie Beatrice Morris, age 92, of Americus, passed away on April 27, 2021 at Phoebe Sumter Medical
Center. Flossie was born August 1928 in Americus; the daughter of the late James and Mary Holley. She
was a member of Central Baptist Church. She was employed with The Tog Shop as a bookkeeper for
many years.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel with
Rev. John Walker officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. A visitation will follow
the service at the cemetery. The family requests the use of facial masks. Pallbearers include Brandon
Mendoza, Tyler Barfield, Robert Morris, John Morris, and Jimmy Holley. Honorary Pallbearers will be
Gene Martin, Billy Bivins, and Bobby Holley.
Survivors include two sons, Robert(Nancy) Morris of Sautee Nacoochee and John(Becky) Morris of
Americus; daughter Jennifer Rutledge of Livermore, CA.; three grandchildren, Robin Morris, Jaime
Harrison, and Heather Kemp; six great-grandchildren, Alexander Harrison, Caleb Kemp, Leanna Kemp,
Josey Kemp, Jessica Barfield, and Brittany Mendoza; three great-great grandchildren, Tyler Barfield,
Brandon Mendoza, and Sophia Mendoza; and two brothers, Jimmy(Patricia) Holley of Americus and
Bobby Holley of Washington.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Herschel Morris, a brother Alan
Holley, and a sister Lottie Holley.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to The League of the Good Samaritian 2001 S. Lee
St. Americus, GA. 31709.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.greghancockfuneralchapel.com
Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel is in charge of these arrangements.

