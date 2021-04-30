Flossie Beatrice Morris: April 27,2021

Flossie Beatrice Morris, age 92, of Americus, passed away on April 27, 2021 at Phoebe Sumter Medical

Center. Flossie was born August 1928 in Americus; the daughter of the late James and Mary Holley. She

was a member of Central Baptist Church. She was employed with The Tog Shop as a bookkeeper for

many years.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel with

Rev. John Walker officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. A visitation will follow

the service at the cemetery. The family requests the use of facial masks. Pallbearers include Brandon

Mendoza, Tyler Barfield, Robert Morris, John Morris, and Jimmy Holley. Honorary Pallbearers will be

Gene Martin, Billy Bivins, and Bobby Holley.

Survivors include two sons, Robert(Nancy) Morris of Sautee Nacoochee and John(Becky) Morris of

Americus; daughter Jennifer Rutledge of Livermore, CA.; three grandchildren, Robin Morris, Jaime

Harrison, and Heather Kemp; six great-grandchildren, Alexander Harrison, Caleb Kemp, Leanna Kemp,

Josey Kemp, Jessica Barfield, and Brittany Mendoza; three great-great grandchildren, Tyler Barfield,

Brandon Mendoza, and Sophia Mendoza; and two brothers, Jimmy(Patricia) Holley of Americus and

Bobby Holley of Washington.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Herschel Morris, a brother Alan

Holley, and a sister Lottie Holley.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to The League of the Good Samaritian 2001 S. Lee

St. Americus, GA. 31709.

You may sign the online guestbook at www.greghancockfuneralchapel.com

Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel is in charge of these arrangements.