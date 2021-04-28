Brandi Lunneborg speaks on hospital 10 year anniversary

Staff Reports

2021 marks a very important milestone for Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, the 10th anniversary of the opening of the new campus. On December 16, 2011 the doors opened to patients at 126 Hwy 280 W. in Americus. Our 76-bed community hospital rose from the destruction of Sumter Regional Hospital by the F5 tornado that struck the hospital on March 1, 2007.

I was not personally here to experience the tornado or the hospital’s rebirth. I joined Phoebe Sumter Medical Center as its chief executive officer on November 17, 2014, but I am thankful for the forces that brought me to serve this wonderful community. This is a beautiful healthcare facility filled with a talented and committed group of healthcare professionals. It is a daily joy to work alongside them and other community leaders for the betterment of health in our service area.

Over our 10 years of service to this community in this building, Phoebe Sumter has had many successes.

Provided services during more than 750,000 patient visits over 10 years.

Support of key community programs that promote community health and wellness (Ties that Bind, Golden Key, health fairs and health testing including free mammograms, Habitat for Humanity).

LEED Certified building for environmental efficiency (2012).

Expanded the local medical community after the tornado.

Awarded Soliant Health’s Most Beautiful Hospital (2015).

Received Remote Stroke Treatment Center Designation (2018).

Bariatric Center of Excellence (2018) accreditation.

American College of Radiology (ACR) accredited in all Radiology treatment modalities.

Expanded Access to healthcare in surrounding communities with opening of new Ellaville clinic (2018), Buena Vista clinic (2019), and Montezuma specialty clinic (2020).

Recognized by Blue Cross Blue Shield as a Blue Distinction Center for Maternity Care (2020).

Leapfrog Safety Grade – A (2018) and B (2019, 2020).

Provided care to more th250 COVID-19 patients during 2020 pandemic response from March – November 2020.

Donated over 40,000 reusable masks to Mask Up Sumter, advocating for masking in the community to combat the pandemic.

Began the Healthy Sumter community health initiative resulting in opening of the Brookdale Park Community Garden and collaboration with other community agencies to address what is needed to reach our collective vision of Healthy Minds, Healthy Bodies, and Healthy Community.

Our mission as a healthcare organization is to “Make all the lives we touch better”. While we clearly have a healthcare impact, our hospital also has a very large economic impact on the community. In fiscal year 2020, we provided $40 million in wages and benefits to 595 people and provided more than $4 million in community benefit – ensuring all our patients receive the care they need when they need it. The Georgia Hospital Association estimated our economic impact of $137 million in 2018. Additionally, every three years we analyze data and gather community input to produce a Community Health Needs Assessment. This process guides us as we set priorities to help improve the overall health of our community.

We couldn’t be successful without your support. Our community has shown that support through actions and donations the past 10 years and we thank you for that. Our Phoebe Sumter Foundation donates over $100,000 per year in equipment and financial support to our hospital from generous donors within the community. This hospital couldn’t have been rebuilt without the $1million donation they provided to the rebuilding efforts. Your support during the COVID-19 pandemic has been humbling and appreciated with more than 4,000 meals and countless supplies donated as well as uplifting cards, signs, and vocal support. We look forward to celebrating these first 10 years with you throughout 2021, but more than that, we look forward to continuing to serve you for years to come.

Brandi Lunneborg, CEO

Phoebe Sumter Medical Center