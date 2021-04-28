expand
April 28, 2021

Books for Sumter Children is bringing books to life!

By TRACY K. HALL

Published 11:36 am Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Staff Reports

Books for Sumter Children is excited to announce our newest fundraiser BRING A BOOK TO LIFE! Our organization provides books to children living in Sumter County from birth to age 5.  A book is one gift you can open again and again. But for our youngest and most vulnerable, a book is so much more. It’s an adventure had while nestled on a mother’s or father’s lap, enveloped in loving arms. It’s a revolving door into an ever-expanding world full of surprising experiences. It’s a passport to a future full of potential.

A book is one gift that can change trajectories. It can be the difference between success and failure from the very start, when a child first enters school. And in fact, it often is.

Eighteen celebrity/community members are participating in our Bring a Book to Life fundraiser. This fundraiser will be held during the month of May using social media. Follow us on Facebook – Books for Sumter Children – to watch our volunteers transform into beloved children’s book characters! Then VOTE for your favorite character at: http://bit .ly/SumterVOTE. Your $10 vote helps us register local children for free books! Your votes will make it possible for Books for Sumter Children to reach kids where they are and get them what they need – at home with books and resources every month starting at birth – all for only $36 per year.

Your dedication, commitment – and continued support – for our shared mission is the force behind ensuring that more children have a wealth of stories – and that more of their own life stories have happy endings.  So during the month of May, please vote as many times as you would like for as many book character as you would like.

Your support for Books for Sumter Children goes way beyond providing books and literacy resources for young children and their families. You help puts a world of opportunity within their reach. Your gift helps lay the foundation for success – in school and in life – long before these children ever set foot in a classroom.

Because of your support, in the past, we have mailed over 90,000+ books to children in Sumter County! Imagine! 90,000+ adventures, 90,000+ journeys into new worlds, comprising more than 90,000+ words pouring into children’s homes for the past 8 1/2 years! What an incredible impact!

 

