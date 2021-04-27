expand
Ad Spot

April 27, 2021

Area Beat Report 4/21 to 4/26/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 3:21 am Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 4/20 to 4/22/2021

  • Barrow, Mia Victoria (In Jail), 49, 4/21/2021 1:44 p.m., Theft by Shoplifting
  • Collins, Randy (In Jail), 25, 4/22/2021 5:25 a.m., Suicide Threat/DUI
  • Mack, Treshawn Quontewious (Bonded Out), 25, 4/21/2021 5:14 p.m., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree/Aggravated Assault
  • Rogers, Marcus Kirland (Bonded Out), 30, 4/21/2021 2:06 a.m., DUI/Impeaading flow of traffic in passing lane
  • Williams, Richard Wayne (Charges Dismissed), 47, 4/21/2021 2:22 p.m., Probation Violation
  • Ball, Alfred Larry (In Jail), 54, 4/23/2021 1 a.m., Possession of Cocaine/Criminal Trespass/Possession and use of drug related objects/Probation Violation/Failure to appear for finger printable charge
  • Collins, Randy (Bonded Out), 25, 4/22/2021 5:25 a.m., Suicide Threat/DUI-Alcohol
  • McElwaney, Destiny Lauren (Bonded Out), 29, Aggravated Assault
  • Sinn, Grantley Hunter (In Jail), 17, 4/23/2021 2:04 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
  • Storey, William Clinton (In Jail), 41, 4/22/2021 5:16 p.m., USMS
  • Alford, Brenda Leigh (Bonded Out), 47, 4/23/2021 11:24 a.m., Crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants and drugs without consent/Violation of oath by public officer
  • Blasingame, Thomas James (Bonded out), 30, 4/23/2021 9:40 a.m., Criminal Trespass/Family Violence/Simple Battery/Family Violence/Criminal Trespass
  • Boone, Jeremy Lavette (Bonded Out), 33, 4/25/2021 9:10 p.m., DUI-Drugs/Marijuana – Less than an oz.
  • Goober, Tyran Carrell (Bonded Out), 28, 4/23/2021 4:26 p.m., Distribution of a controlled substance
  • Sowell, Glenda Shawna (Bonded Out), 29, 4/24/2021 2:16 p.m., Battery

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Report 4/21 to 4/26/2021

4/21

  • Hwy 30 West at Magnolia St., Traffic Stop/failure to stop at stop sign
  • 0 Shell Station at Viaduct, Traffic Stop
  • MLK near Hwy 30, Assist Motorist
  • 0 GA Hwy 27 East at GA Hwy 195 North, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 419 Southerfield Rd., 911 Hangup
  • 106 Arcadian St., Information for officer
  • 0 Hwy 19 North at SGTC Parkway, Assist Motorist
  • 2477 Brady Rd., 911 Hangup
  • Bailey St., Information for officer
  • 413 Henry Hart Rd., Alarm Activation
  • 1994 GA Hwy 308, Alarm Activation
  • 134 Jasmine Dr., Domestic Disturbance
  • 796 US Hwy 280 West, Livestock in Road
  • 109 Stone Wall Dr., Welfare Check
  • 141 Thomas Dr., Damage to Property

4/22

  • 123 Hooks Mill Rd., Information for officer
  • 3685 Hwy 280 East, Domestic Disturbance
  • Hwy 49 North at District Line Rd., Abandoned Vehicle
  • Hwy 19 North and East Shore Dr., Roadway Blocked
  • 733 Lasco Harvey Rd., Domestic Disturbance
  • 155 Overlook Dr., 911 Hangup
  • US Hwy 19 North near Shiloh Road, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 527 Flintside Dr., Alarm Activation
  • 146 Starling Dr., Domestic Disturbance
  • US Hwy 19 North near Patton Dr., Traffic Stop/warning for impeading in passing lane

4/23

  • Hwy 27 intersection of 195, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • US Hwy 280 East East of Williams Rd., Abandoned Vehicle
  • 1203 GA Hwy 19 North, Alarm Activation
  • Lacross Road north of Spring Hill Baptist, Suspicious Vehicle
  • 100 Easy Street, Domestic Disturbance
  • 110 S. Bond St., Alarm Activation
  • 132 South Forty Dr., Alarm Activation
  • Peggy Shepherd at Joe Stewart Road, Accident Involving Deer
  • South GA Tech Parkway at GA Hwy 3, Traffic Stop/Window tint violation
  • GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 14, Traffic Stop/Warning for window tint violation
  • Felder St. at Brady Road, Traffic Stop/Warning for missing license plate/warning for wrong class license
  • Furlow St. at Tripp St., Traffic Stop/Warning for failure to obey stop sign
  • GA Hwy 30 at Harry Priddy Road, Damage to Property
  • 181 Mitchell St., Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Hwy 27 West at Hospital St., Damage to Property
  • 503 Winder St., Bad Child
  • 0 North MLK @ MRS Home Care, Traffic Stop/warning for seat belt and defective equipment
  • 0 Ginger Dr. at Andrew Dr., Traffic Stop/warnings for expired tag, canceled registration and fixing a license plate to conceal identity of vehicle
  • 0 19 North at Raymond Dr., Traffic Stop/warning for headlight out
  • 0 Martin Marietta St., Traffic Stop/Improper Starting
  • 160 Joe Buchannan Rd., Suspicious Person
  • 0 Robin Hill Dr. and Mallard Lane, Racing
  • 359 Ed Carson Dr., Accident Report

4/24

  • 792 Flintside Dr., Domestic Disturbance
  • 651 RW Jones Rd., Welfare Check
  • Flintside Dr. at Fish Rd., Suspicious Person
  • 0 GA Hwy 19 North at Shiloh Rd., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 245 Shiloh Road Unit B, Domestic Disturbance
  • Thomas Mill Rd. at GA Hwy 45 South, Roadway Blocked/tree in roadway
  • 104 Whisperwood Dr., Accident Report
  • Mask Road about Hooks Mill Rd., Accideint Report
  • 114 Iris Dr., 911 Hangup
  • 577 Blacksmith Rd., 911 hangup
  • 1700 Block of GA Hwy 27 East, Abandoned Vehicle
  • 0 Hanson Dr. and East Lamar St., Traffic Stop/warning given for headlights not on.
  • 0 Lamar Rd. and Tommy Warren Dr., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 0 GA Hwy 19 South at MM 7, Accident Involving Deer
  • 143 Arlington Dr. Ext., Medical Alarm

4/25

  • 101 Dogwood St., Alarm Activation
  • SGTC Parkway in front of South GA Tech, Traffic Stop/warning in reference to driving while registration canceled
  • GA Hwy 3 at GA Hwy 27, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation/Hands Free Device – 1st offense
  • 594 District Line Road, Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 3 at Lamar St., Traffic Stop/Child or youth restraint not used properly
  • GA Hwy 3 at Forsyth St., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • 0 Lakeshore Dr., Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
  • 0 SGTC Parkway at Lacross Rd., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 149 Swisher Rd., Civil Disturbance
  • 148 Harper Subdivision, Information for officer
  • 0 GA Hwy 19 South at McLittle Bridge Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
  • 0 Bumphead Rd. about Southerfield Rd., Traffic Stop/failure to stop at stop sign/expired registration
  • 212 Howell St. at Apt. 18B, Domestic Disturbance
  • 0 GA Hwy 280 East at Cook Dr., Traffic Stop/warning for speeding
  • 280 Wolf Creek Dr., Shots Fired
  • 0 GA Hwy 280 West and Jenkins Rd., Suspicious Person
  • 0 Sunset Park Dr., Traffic Stop/Warning for Stop Sign violation
  • 0 GA Hwy 27 at District Line Rd., Traffic Stop/warning issued
  • 0 GA Hwy 19 South at Leatherbrook Dairy, Traffic Stop/warning issued
  • 0 GA Hwy 49 North at Mile Post 24, Traffic Stop/warning issued for speeding
  • GA Hwy 19 South at Albany Annex, Traffic Stop/warning for tag lights out
  • 0 GA Hwy 19 South at Sunstop, Traffic Stop/running a red light
  • 0 GA Hwy 19 North at MM 14, Traffic Stop/warning for headlight out
  • 0 GA Hwy 19 North at W. Forsyth St., Traffic Stop/warning for improper right turn
  • 0 GA Hwy 280 East about Mile Post 20, Traffic Stop/warning issued
  • 0 GA Hwy 30 East at Mile Marker 21, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 0 GA Hwy 280 East about 19, Traffic Stop/warning issued
  • 0 GA Hwy 280 East at Mask Rd., Traffic Stop/warning issued
  • GA Hwy 49 North at MP 23, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 0 GA Hwy 49 North at MM 23, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 13, Traffic Stop/warnings for suspended registration/no proof of insurance and for seat belt violation

4/26

  • 0 Magnolia St. at Park Row, Traffic Stop/warning issued
  • 0 GA Hwy 19 South at MP 2, Traffic Stop/warning issued for speeding and tag light out
  • 0 GA Hwy 19 South at MP 2, Traffic Stop/warning issued for speeding
  • 0 GA Hwy 19 South at MP 7, Traffic Stop/warning issued for speeding
  • 0 Magnolia St. about Brookdale Dr., Traffic Stop/warning given for driving at night without headlights on
  • Hwy 30 at American Legion, Loud Music
  • SGTC Parkway in front of South Georgia Technical College, Traffic Stop/warning for missing license plate

Americus PD Media Incident Reports 4/20 to 4/25/2021

4/20

  • 140 Lonnie Lane Apt. 211 at Meadowbrook Lane, Criminal Attempt to commit a felony
  • 140 Lonnie Lane Apt. 211 at Meadowbrook Lane, Criminal Attempt to commit a felony
  • 1711 East Lamar St. at Walmart, Theft by Shoplifting
  • 1209 Oak Avenue, Aggravated Assault/Criminal Trespass
  • 112 E. Church St. Apt. C, Welfare Check
  • 112 E. Church St. Apt. C, Welfare Check
  • 201A Clara Dr., Damage to Property

4/21

  • E. Forsyth St., Driving without a valid license
  • 166 C Lakeview Circle, Suspicious Incident
  • 103B Bush Circle, Miscellaneous Report
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. at Wal-Mart, Theft By Shoplifting
  • 308 E. Church St., Damage to Property
  • 1412 East Forsyth St. at Dollar General, Theft By Shoplifting
  • 102 Barbara Battle Way, Miscellaneous Report
  • 205 West Forsyth St., Criminal Trespass
  • 103 GA Hwy 27 at E. Sumter Pediatrics, Civil Matter
  • 1223B Lafayette St., Battery – 1st offense
  • 303 East Dodson St., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree

4/22

  • 1007 South MLK Jr. Blvd., Suicide Threat/Attempt/DUI-Alcohol
  • 140 Lonnie Lane Apt. 234, Suspicious Incident
  • Mayo St., Obstruction
  • 109 Hosanna Circle, Suspicious Incident
  • 220 Academy St., Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 162B Lakeview Circle, Failure to notify owner upon striking property
  • 1334 Second Montgomery St., Miscellaneous Report
  • 104D Freida Lane, Miscellaneous Report
  • 203 Columbia Avenue, Hit and Run: Duty of driver to stop at scene of accident
  • 317 Shirley Rd., Theft By Taking-Motor Vehicle
  • 701 Mary St., Unruly Juvenile
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. at Wal-Mart, Theft By Shoplifting
  • 111 Hosanna Circle, Damage to Property
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. at Wal-Mart, Criminal Trespass/Possession of Amphetamines
  • 1007 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Motel 6, Domestic Dispute

4/23

  • 1803 Armory Dr., Domestic Dispute
  • 607 Valley Dr., Reckless Conduct
  • 202 Tom Hall Circle, Simple Battery
  • 103 Eastview Circle Apt. B, Domestic Dispute
  • 119 South Lee St., Lost/Mislaid Property

4/24

  • 162 Lakeview Circle Apt. A, Criminal Trespass
  • 1201 North Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at Big A’s Party, Theft By Shoplifting
  • N. Jackson St. at W. Jefferson St., Suspicious Incident
  • 1034 Elm Ave. Apt. 7F at St. Charles Apartments, Welfare Check

4/25

  • 406A Academy St., Domestic Dispute
  • 1034 Elm Ave., Criminal Trespass
  • 113 Apple Blossum Rd., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
  • 106B Clara Dr., Damage to Property
  • 506B Bessie Mays Circle, Domestic Dispute
  • 1034 Elm Avenue Apt. B2 at St. Charles Apartments, Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 70 Barbara Battle Way, Battery – 1st offense/Criminal Trespass/Cruelty to Children – 3rd Degree/Allowing children to witness violence
  • 101 Farr St., Contraband

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 4/20 to 4/25/2021

  • Morgan, William Matthew, 30, 4/20/2021 1:55 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • Pritchard, Jennifer, 43, 4/20/2021 10:20 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • Barrow, Mia Victoria, 50, 4/21/2021 12:17 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • Nelson, Leon, 47, 4/21/2021 9:30 a.m., Driving without a valid license
  • Pollard, Lamarcus, 43, 4/22/2021 9:11 p.m., The reckless and dangerous use of dangerous weapons
  • Woods, Jarrius Tyquawn, 26, 4/22/2021 6:29 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • McCoy, Tyrece, 32, 4/25/2021 9:54 p.m., Battery – 1st offense/Criminal Trespass/Cruelty to Children -3rd Degree/Allowing child to witness forcible felony/Battery/Family violence

More News

Area Beat Report 4/26 to 4/27/2021

Rise up, heart of mine! Rise up!

Smarr Smith Foundation honors the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office

Area Beat Report 4/21 to 4/26/2021

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/26 to 4/27/2021

clubs/organizations

Smarr Smith Foundation honors the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/21 to 4/26/2021

Local News

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office arrest a former dentention officer

Local News

Americus City Council moves forward during April’s meeting

Local news

Celebrating Ten Years of Service: Volunteer Support

education

Sumter County Schools Receive 100 for Second Consecutive Health Inspection Cycle 

education

Sumter County Board of Education celebrates April teachers and parents in support of students

Local News

No solar farm near Statham Lake: Sumter County BOC votes to deny solar company’s request to rezone land near Statham Lake to build solar farm

community

Southwestern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office Commemorates National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, April 18–24, 2021

News Main

Americus Police Department drug arrest

education

Americus-Sumter High School students to attend Governor’s Honors Program

Local News

Sumter Cycling to host Prison to Peanuts Bicycle Adventure on Saturday, May 1

Local news

Americus Mayor and City Council determine agenda for April

Local News

Jonathan Camp Honored as SGTC Student of Excellence

News

Law enforcement presence apparent in Sumter County

News

Vernon Jones, former Georgia State Representative plans to announce run for governor

Local news

Chief Mark Scott speaks on local opioid use

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/12 to 4/15/2021

Local News

Statham Lake residents speak out against rezoning 60 acres

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/12 to 4/14/2021

Local News

Americus PD Area Beat Report 4/9 to 4/13/2021

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/8 to 4/11/2021

clubs/organizations

Kiwanians enjoy update from Sumter County Schools