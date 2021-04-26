expand
Ad Spot

April 27, 2021

Southland Academy shooting guard Max Foster (middle) signs his letter of intent to continue his education and play basketball at Bryan College. To the left of Foster is his mother, Judy Intagliata. To the right of Foster is his father, SA Head Coach Rundy Foster. To the right of him is Bryan Head Coach Don Rekoske. Photo by Ken Gustafson

Southland Academy basketball standout Max Foster signs with Bryan College

By Ken Gustafson

Published 12:34 pm Monday, April 26, 2021

AMERICUS – For Southland Academy sharpshooter Max Foster, the many thousands of shots that he hoisted up over the last decade or so came to pay dividends on Friday, April 23. For on that day, in front of family members, his teammates and friends gathered in the lobby of the Melvin Kinslow Gymnasium, Foster signed his letter of intent to continue his education and play basketball at Bryan College, a non-denominational Christian liberal arts college located in Dayton, TN.

“I couldn’t ask, really, for a better high school experience than what I’ve had at Southland Academy,” Foster told the crowd gathered. “All of you are very special to me and this experience has been a great time. Other places just don’t have the same sense of community and comradery that we all have here and get to enjoy. I want to thank the administration, all my friends and everybody that’s a part of Southland Academy that helped me get to where I am today.”

Foster had a stellar four-year career on the hardwood as a Raider. From 2017-2021, he set several school records. During his sophomore year (2018-2019), he broke the school record for number of three-pointers made in a game (9). He also holds the school record for number of three-pointers made in a season (74) and holds the school record for most three-pointers made in a career (172).

Southland Academy’s Max Foster set several school records while playing basketball for the Raiders. He set school records for most three-pointers made in a game (9), most three-pointers made in a season (74) and most three-pointers made in a career (172).
Photo by Ken Gustafson

According to Bryan Head Coach Don Rekoske, who was present at the signing, Foster visited Bryan a few weeks ago and went through an on-campus workout in which he “absolutely tore it up.”

“I’m pretty truthful with our guys,” said Rekoske to the crowd. “I think he has a chance to come in and play as a freshman. I’m impressed with how good he is on the court, but even above that, he’s an outstanding student-athlete.”

Foster garnered interest from other colleges, such as Haverford (PA), Maine Maritime Academy and the University of the South, but other than Bryan, the only other scholarship offer he got was from Maine Maritime Academy. For Foster, going up to Maine was too far and too expensive and the only visit that he made was to Bryan. That one visit was enough to convince him that continuing his education at Bryan and competing for the Lions was the best fit for him.

Max Foster (right) with his father and SA Head Basketball Coach Rundy Foster (left) after Foster signed his letter of intent to play basketball at Bryan College.
Photo by April Duke

As far as what he will major in at Bryan, Foster is undecided at this time, but says that he would one day like to be an entrepreneur and own his own business. Therefore, he plans to focus on courses dealing with business, accounting and marketing.

As far as what he brings to the table regarding basketball, Coach Rekoske sees great potential in Foster as a Bryan Lion. “He’s a really good ball player. He came up and worked out with us and played really well,” Rekoske told the Americus Times-Recorder. “His Dad (SA Head Coach Rundy Foster) is a coach, so he kind of has that coach’s son’s mentality. He’s a great shooter and is obviously a terrific student, so that enabled us to get him a little more financial aid just because he has great academics to go along with his ability to play. He will have a chance to play as a freshman. There’s no doubt about it. We’re bringing him in as a varsity guy. I’ll be interested to see how much he plays as a freshman, but with out a doubt, he’ll be a good player for us at some point in time,” Rekoske continued.

Max Foster poses for a picture with his teammates and friends after signing his letter of intent to play basketball at Bryan College. Back Row (left to right): Hudson Collins, John Henry Crisp, Buddy Brady, Banks Simmons, Chase Ledger and Luke Exley. Front Row (left to right): Nathan Duke, Max Foster and Owen Exley.
Photo by Ken Gustafson

Bryan College is a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and is a member of the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC). Three Georgia schools; Point University, Reinhardt University and Truett McConnell University, are fellow members of the AAC.

Bryan is in Dayton, TN, which is located between Knoxville and Chattanooga.

The school is named after its founder, William Jennings Bryan, who is most famously known for defending the State of Tennessee in the Scopes Trial, which took place in Dayton in 1925.

 

More News

Area Beat Report 4/26 to 4/27/2021

Rise up, heart of mine! Rise up!

Smarr Smith Foundation honors the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office

Area Beat Report 4/21 to 4/26/2021

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/26 to 4/27/2021

clubs/organizations

Smarr Smith Foundation honors the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/21 to 4/26/2021

Local News

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office arrest a former dentention officer

Local News

Americus City Council moves forward during April’s meeting

Local news

Celebrating Ten Years of Service: Volunteer Support

education

Sumter County Schools Receive 100 for Second Consecutive Health Inspection Cycle 

education

Sumter County Board of Education celebrates April teachers and parents in support of students

Local News

No solar farm near Statham Lake: Sumter County BOC votes to deny solar company’s request to rezone land near Statham Lake to build solar farm

community

Southwestern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office Commemorates National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, April 18–24, 2021

News Main

Americus Police Department drug arrest

education

Americus-Sumter High School students to attend Governor’s Honors Program

Local News

Sumter Cycling to host Prison to Peanuts Bicycle Adventure on Saturday, May 1

Local news

Americus Mayor and City Council determine agenda for April

Local News

Jonathan Camp Honored as SGTC Student of Excellence

News

Law enforcement presence apparent in Sumter County

News

Vernon Jones, former Georgia State Representative plans to announce run for governor

Local news

Chief Mark Scott speaks on local opioid use

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/12 to 4/15/2021

Local News

Statham Lake residents speak out against rezoning 60 acres

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/12 to 4/14/2021

Local News

Americus PD Area Beat Report 4/9 to 4/13/2021

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/8 to 4/11/2021

clubs/organizations

Kiwanians enjoy update from Sumter County Schools