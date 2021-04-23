expand
April 24, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office arrest a former dentention officer

By TRACY K. HALL

Published 1:39 pm Friday, April 23, 2021

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has been conducting an extensive investigation into contraband being brought into the Sumter County Jail.  As a result of this investigation, Brenda Alford, age 47 was arrested today by the Sumter County Sheriff’s office and is being charged with Crossing the Guard Line and Violation of Oath of Office.

Alford has been employed with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office as Detention Officer since January 2017. Ms. Alford has since been terminated from her position with the Sheriff’s Office.

