expand
Ad Spot

April 24, 2021

Americus City Council moves forward during April’s meeting

By TRACY K. HALL

Published 9:15 am Friday, April 23, 2021

Mayor Blount and the city council met to vote for the April business before the city on Thursday, 4/22/21 via Zoom. The voting agenda was light. After a presentation from Nigel Poole of Sumter County Emergency Management regarding COVID-19 and inclement weather, the voting began.

A first reading regarding an amendment of the city alcohol ordinance was held. Although the state has passed legislation allowing licensed locations to serve alcohol curbside, local governments have the option to opt out. The amendment addresses this new legislation, and the ordinance would reflect the city has opted out of allowing the curbside service. There will be a second reading on the ordinance and a vote next month.

After much discussion regarding the financial issues of completing a sewer project, the city, the provider and City Attorney, Jimmy Skipper have addressed those issues with a formal document which would allow the project to go as far as there are dollars to fund it. This vote passed unanimously.

Nelson Brown again addressed Brookdale Park, and ultimately made a motion to go forward in procuring bids to improve the park. Some of the items he wanted to improve include security cameras, installing walking paths and recreational courts. Brown has consistently put the park in front of the council and they have consistently decided against furthering the developments. In the past the council has heard multiple lengthy conversations and assessed the option, ultimately citing valid concerns about the city investing in the project further. This meeting was no different with only Brown and Daryl Dowdell voting in favor of potentially investing further funds into the park. After the vote failed to pass again, Dowdell suggested Brown get in touch with sororities to see if they could fund some projects. Lou Chase asked for further clarification on the city providing lunch to a group who worked/visited the park recently. Although the visitors had made plans to provide their own lunch, Brown was ineffective in his communication and the city purchased lunch which was not consumed by the visitors. Brown took ownership of the problem and reports he repurposed the excess food elsewhere.

As a “house keeping issue” in preparing for the annual budget audit, the council suspended the rules and voted on a 2020 budget ordinance which would allow city management to adjust funds on the 2020 budget. The adjustments did not affect the bottom line on the city’s financial health. The suspension of rules and the passing of the ordinance change were approved unanimously.

After some announcements by Diadra Powell and further comments by Brown, the council moved into executive session and came back into open meeting with no votes entertained. The meeting was adjourned with the mayor wishing watchers a good and safe weekend.

 

More News

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office arrest a former dentention officer

Americus City Council moves forward during April’s meeting

Exley and Godwin both homer to lead the Raiders past Terrell Academy

Celebrating Ten Years of Service: Volunteer Support

Local News

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office arrest a former dentention officer

Local News

Americus City Council moves forward during April’s meeting

Local news

Celebrating Ten Years of Service: Volunteer Support

education

Sumter County Schools Receive 100 for Second Consecutive Health Inspection Cycle 

education

Sumter County Board of Education celebrates April teachers and parents in support of students

Local News

No solar farm near Statham Lake: Sumter County BOC votes to deny solar company’s request to rezone land near Statham Lake to build solar farm

community

Southwestern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office Commemorates National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, April 18–24, 2021

News Main

Americus Police Department drug arrest

education

Americus-Sumter High School students to attend Governor’s Honors Program

Local News

Sumter Cycling to host Prison to Peanuts Bicycle Adventure on Saturday, May 1

Local news

Americus Mayor and City Council determine agenda for April

Local News

Jonathan Camp Honored as SGTC Student of Excellence

News

Law enforcement presence apparent in Sumter County

News

Vernon Jones, former Georgia State Representative plans to announce run for governor

Local news

Chief Mark Scott speaks on local opioid use

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/12 to 4/15/2021

Local News

Statham Lake residents speak out against rezoning 60 acres

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/12 to 4/14/2021

Local News

Americus PD Area Beat Report 4/9 to 4/13/2021

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/8 to 4/11/2021

clubs/organizations

Kiwanians enjoy update from Sumter County Schools

Local News

NHTSA and Law Enforcement remind drivers: U Drive. U Text. U Pay.

clubs/organizations

One Sumter welcomes Tammye Pettyjohn Jones as newest member of Board of Directors

community

Sumter County Board of Education votes to return to classroom for new school year and debates rental agreement