April 22, 2021

Gloria Sue Cashwell: April 20, 2021

By TRACY K. HALL

Published 1:05 pm Thursday, April 22, 2021

Gloria Sue Cashwell, age 84, of Americas, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021
at Colquitt Regional Medical Center. Sue was born in Cusetta, Georgia, December 24,
1936, to the late Leonard and Mary Abell. Sue was a member of Central Baptist Church
where she was actively involved in Sunday school and serving in various ministries in the
church. She was happiest when she was serving others. She loved to cook and take food to
those who needed some encouragement. That was her way of sharing the love of Jesus
Christ. She loved to read and study the bible and in her later years memorized large portions
of scripture. She drew strength from her relationship with the Lord.
She was a member of the Retired Teacher's Association. She retired from Georgia
Southwestern State University where she worked in the Media Center and as an Administrative
Assistant in the Fine Arts Department. Prior to that she was a telephone operator for
Southern Bell. She was a former member of Dogwood Garden Club and a Sunday school
teacher at Central.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 22,2O21 at 11:00 AM at Central Baptist
Church with Dr. Bryan Myers and Rev. Hugh Deloach officiating. The family will receive
friends at the church an hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at Oak Grove
Cemetery. Pallbearers will include Stuart Cashwell, Nathan Cashwell, Evan Cashwell, Ronal
Abell, Shane Vinson and H. C. Cashwell.
Survivors include; four sons, Milton Hugh Cashwell, Jr of Colman Florida, William David
Cashwell (Sher) of Columbus, Ohio, Joseph Andrew Cashwell (Danna)of Moultrie,
Georgia and Brian Douglas Cashwell (Andrea)of Cincinnati, Ohio; six grandchildren, six
great-grandchildren; two brothers, Leonard Abel (Hilda) of Americus, Georgia and John
Robert Abel (Francis) of Camilla, Georgia; two sisters, Alice Vinson of Leesburg and Laura
Elizabeth Hunley of Americus; also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
ln addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband Milton H. Cashwell, Sr.
ln lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Central Baptist
Benevolence Fund, 190 Upper River Rd. Americas, Georgia. 31709.

