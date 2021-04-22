expand
April 22, 2021

Celebrating Ten Years of Service: Volunteer Support

By TRACY K. HALL

By Katherine Council

Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, like many rural healthcare providers, rely on the support of their communities. Monetary donations ensure we have advanced equipment necessary to save lives, meals and cards during COVID keeps spirits high, and volunteers help to keep things operating in different areas of the hospital.

This year Phoebe Sumter Medical Center (PSMC) is celebrating its tenth anniversary for providing healthcare services. In honor of the anniversary, we will be recognizing our growth over the years and remembering all we’ve achieved. And none of that would be possible without the support of our volunteers.

I recently had the honor to virtually interview a few hospital Auxiliary volunteers to learn more about their experience while at the hospital. These ladies, Linda Holloway, Janice Webb, and Joan Newpeck have had the unique experience of working at the hospital’s original location, the temporary facility, and the new location. They were able to tell me about the changes they have seen and what it is like to volunteer at the hospital.

Linda began volunteering at Sumter Regional Hospital/PSMC in May 2010, in the temporary FEMA building that was set up after the hospital was destroyed by the tornado in 2007.  Since then, she has logged approximately 4,000 volunteer hours at the hospital. When we aren’t in the middle of a pandemic and can let the volunteers help us more, you will find Linda at the front hostess desk greeting visitors, handing out guest passes and assisting patients with directions. She also has helped in the gift shop, Outpatient Waiting Area, ICU Waiting Area and in the canteen for the quarterly Blood Drive.  Linda began to volunteer after she retired from public education (35+ impressive years). She was looking for something to do and her good friend was the membership chairman of the Hospital Auxiliary. She was always interested in finding something that would be a service to the community. “I worked my last day at the school and began volunteering at the Hostess desk of the hospital the very next day. I’ve never once regretted that decision,” added Linda.

Janis started volunteering in 2004 after retiring from Sumter County School System as a professional school counselor at Staley Middle School from 1989-2004. Janis volunteered in the gift shop on Tuesday afternoons. She also coordinated the Auxiliary volunteers for blood drives and served as the secretary for the Auxiliary. Janis started volunteering to show support for our hospital. “Volunteering is a way for me to thank all the staff for the care that was always shown to my husband during his hospitalizations,” said Janis.

As for Joan, she began volunteering in the fall of 2010 after witnessing such excellent care for her late husband at an out-of-state hospital.  While Joan normally would assist in the outpatient surgery unit, the front desk or help with scheduling the volunteers, you will now see her in the gift shop on Wednesdays due to COVID-19.

 

