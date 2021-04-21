expand
Ad Spot

April 21, 2021

Sumter County Schools Receive 100 for Second Consecutive Health Inspection Cycle 

By admin

Published 7:57 am Wednesday, April 21, 2021

The School Nutrition Teams across Sumter County Schools have achieved health inspections of 100 for all schools for the second consecutive cycle. Health inspections in Georgia occur twice a year for all establishments that prepare food for public consumption.  School Nutrition professionals work extremely hard to maintain the safest, cleanest environment in which the students’ meals are prepared. Margaret Goodin, Director of Nutrition for Sumter County school reported, “At the beginning of the year we spend time reviewing and refreshing all of the many food safety ideals that we have in place and conduct trainings for all staff.” For health inspections, management and employees must demonstrate knowledge of food safety practices, health codes, safe food handling and preparation. The Health Inspectors drop in which helps make sure that the nutrition teams are performing their normal daily routines. Here in Sumter County each school’s lunchroom manager is ServSafe® Certified. In April, each manager had the opportunity to celebrate the success with their School Nutrition Staff along with School Nutrition Director Margaret Goodin RDN, LD and the building principals throughout Sumter County Schools.

SCS Nutrition Managers are:

  • Nell Harris, manager at Sumter County Primary School for 7 years.
  • Lorriane Lassiter, manager at Sumter County Elementary School for 20 years
  • Diane Monts, manager at Sumter County Intermediate School for 4 years and 8 years total as a manager with SCS.
  • Michelle Bush, manager at Sumter County Middle School for 4 and 13 years total as a manager with SCS.
  • Sarah Slappey, manager at Americus Sumter 9th Grade Academy for 9 years
  • Felcia Thomas, manager at Americus Sumter High School for 28 years.

 

More News

John Edward Harris, Sr. : April 17, 2021

Sumter County Schools Receive 100 for Second Consecutive Health Inspection Cycle 

Sumter County Board of Education celebrates April teachers and parents in support of students

No solar farm near Statham Lake: Sumter County BOC votes to deny solar company’s request to rezone land near Statham Lake to build solar farm

education

Sumter County Schools Receive 100 for Second Consecutive Health Inspection Cycle 

education

Sumter County Board of Education celebrates April teachers and parents in support of students

Local News

No solar farm near Statham Lake: Sumter County BOC votes to deny solar company’s request to rezone land near Statham Lake to build solar farm

community

Southwestern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office Commemorates National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, April 18–24, 2021

News Main

Americus Police Department drug arrest

education

Americus-Sumter High School students to attend Governor’s Honors Program

Local News

Sumter Cycling to host Prison to Peanuts Bicycle Adventure on Saturday, May 1

Local news

Americus Mayor and City Council determine agenda for April

Local News

Jonathan Camp Honored as SGTC Student of Excellence

News

Law enforcement presence apparent in Sumter County

News

Vernon Jones, former Georgia State Representative plans to announce run for governor

Local news

Chief Mark Scott speaks on local opioid use

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/12 to 4/15/2021

Local News

Statham Lake residents speak out against rezoning 60 acres

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/12 to 4/14/2021

Local News

Americus PD Area Beat Report 4/9 to 4/13/2021

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/8 to 4/11/2021

clubs/organizations

Kiwanians enjoy update from Sumter County Schools

Local News

NHTSA and Law Enforcement remind drivers: U Drive. U Text. U Pay.

clubs/organizations

One Sumter welcomes Tammye Pettyjohn Jones as newest member of Board of Directors

community

Sumter County Board of Education votes to return to classroom for new school year and debates rental agreement

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/8 to 4/9/2021

Local News

Dawn Ammons named SGTC 2021 GOAL winner

Local News

SGTC President Emeritus Sparky and Allene Reeves honor South Georgia Tech’s 2021 Outstanding Instructor of Year, ‘Chef Ricky’ Ludwig Watzlowick