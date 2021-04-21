expand
Ad Spot

April 21, 2021

John Edward Harris, Sr. : April 17, 2021

By TRACY K. HALL

Published 10:19 am Wednesday, April 21, 2021

The funeral service for John Edward Harris, Sr. of Americus will be Thursday at 11:00 AM at Staley Memorial Garden.   The public walk-up visitation will be Wednesday from 1:00-5:00 PM at the J. W. Williams Funeral Home in Cordele.

Mr. Harris died Saturday, April 17th at his residence.

Mr. Harris was born in Sumter County to the late Perry Alfred Harris and Ruby Lee Wooden Harris.  He is also preceded in death by his siblings, Oliver Harris, Alfred Harris, McKinley Harris, Fred Harris, and Nancy Harris Hall.

He accepted Christ and joined the Welcome Baptist Church where he served faithfully until his health failed.

He was employed by several companies including Davis Casket Company, Metalux, and Designs of Americus. After working for numerous years, he retired as a courier at Sumter Bank and Trust (Synovus).

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Annie Maude Willis Harris of Americus; his children,  John (Nell) Edward Harris, Jr., Carol Harris Simpson, Shawna Harris Moore, and Wanda (Ken) Harris Jordan all of Americus; seven grandchildren, Morris Williams, Brandon Williams, Shaquille Harris, Tyler Moore, Kenneth Jordan, Taylor Moore, and Jasmine Harris all of Americus; 10 great grandchildren; three brothers, William (Mattie) Eugene Harris, Reverend Norris (Pam) Harris, Reverend Gerald (Martha) Harris all of Americus; five sisters, Fannie Harris Butler and Kathleen Harris Monts, Janice Marie Harris and Reverend Sherryl Harris Sneed all of Americus, Georgia, Ruby (Clyde) Harris Maddox of Riverside, CA; four sisters-in-law, Shirley (Albert) Mills Moore of Albany, Elizabeth Whitehead Harris, and Debra Green both of Americus, and Frances Jean (Walter) Manners of Athens; one brother-in-law, John Hall of Americus; devoted friends, Albert and Josephine Cooper of Americus; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and many other special friends.

The J. W. Williams Funeral Directors of Cordele and Vienna are in charge of the arrangements.

 

More News

John Edward Harris, Sr. : April 17, 2021

Sumter County Schools Receive 100 for Second Consecutive Health Inspection Cycle 

Sumter County Board of Education celebrates April teachers and parents in support of students

No solar farm near Statham Lake: Sumter County BOC votes to deny solar company’s request to rezone land near Statham Lake to build solar farm

education

Sumter County Schools Receive 100 for Second Consecutive Health Inspection Cycle 

education

Sumter County Board of Education celebrates April teachers and parents in support of students

Local News

No solar farm near Statham Lake: Sumter County BOC votes to deny solar company’s request to rezone land near Statham Lake to build solar farm

community

Southwestern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office Commemorates National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, April 18–24, 2021

News Main

Americus Police Department drug arrest

education

Americus-Sumter High School students to attend Governor’s Honors Program

Local News

Sumter Cycling to host Prison to Peanuts Bicycle Adventure on Saturday, May 1

Local news

Americus Mayor and City Council determine agenda for April

Local News

Jonathan Camp Honored as SGTC Student of Excellence

News

Law enforcement presence apparent in Sumter County

News

Vernon Jones, former Georgia State Representative plans to announce run for governor

Local news

Chief Mark Scott speaks on local opioid use

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/12 to 4/15/2021

Local News

Statham Lake residents speak out against rezoning 60 acres

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/12 to 4/14/2021

Local News

Americus PD Area Beat Report 4/9 to 4/13/2021

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/8 to 4/11/2021

clubs/organizations

Kiwanians enjoy update from Sumter County Schools

Local News

NHTSA and Law Enforcement remind drivers: U Drive. U Text. U Pay.

clubs/organizations

One Sumter welcomes Tammye Pettyjohn Jones as newest member of Board of Directors

community

Sumter County Board of Education votes to return to classroom for new school year and debates rental agreement

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/8 to 4/9/2021

Local News

Dawn Ammons named SGTC 2021 GOAL winner

Local News

SGTC President Emeritus Sparky and Allene Reeves honor South Georgia Tech’s 2021 Outstanding Instructor of Year, ‘Chef Ricky’ Ludwig Watzlowick