April 21, 2021

Schley County senior Dylan Taylor pitched three scoreless innings against Marion County, giving up one hit and striking out four. ATR Archive

Despite having seven hits, Wildcats get blanked by Marion County

By Ken Gustafson

Published 4:19 pm Wednesday, April 21, 2021

From Staff Reports

 

BUENA VISTA, GA – It is unusual for a baseball team at any level to get seven hits and not score a run, but that is exactly what happened to the Schley County Baseball Team in their Region 5A-Public contest against Marion County.

Despite having seven hits in the game, the Wildcats were unable to get the timely hits to score runs and were shut out by the Eagles 5-0 on Tuesday, April 20 at Marion County High School.

The Wildcats’ loss to MC also snaps their 11-game winning streak.

In the first three innings of the game, the Wildcats were able to get runners on base and had chances to score runs, including a two-out triple from Trypp Lumpkin in the top of the third. However, SCHS was not able to get the timely hits with runners in scoring position.

In the top of the fourth inning, the Wildcats got two more runners on base as Athon Hines led off with a single and Luke Pawlowski was able to draw a walk. However, Andrew James bunted into a fielder’s choice, Tyler Cheek struck out and Carson Westbrook hit into a fielder’s choice. Once again, the Wildcats had runners in scoring position, but weren’t able to drive in a run.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Eagles took advantage of the Wildcats’ lack of run production by scoring four runs on five hits. Then in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Eagles added another insurance run to salt away their 5-0 victory.

Dylan Taylor started on the mound for the Wildcats and pitched three scoreless innings. He game up only one hit and struck out four MC batters. Ridge James came on in relief of Taylor. In a little over an inning of work, he gave up two runs on two hits, walked one and struck out three. Lumpkin was the final pitcher used by SCHS. In a little over an inning of work, he gave up three runs on four hits, walked two batters and struck out one.

Westbrook had the best day at the plate for the Wildcats, as he went 2 for 3 with two singles. Lumpkin also had a multi-hit day at the plate by going 2 for 4 with a double and a triple.

SCHS (19-6) will try to finish the regular season on a high note and get themselves back into the win column when they host Brookstone on Friday, April 23 at 5:30 p.m.

 

