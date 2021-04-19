expand
Ad Spot

April 21, 2021

Left ro right,  Ian Roberts, Travis Mansfield, James Schopen-Davis.

Americus-Sumter High School students to attend Governor’s Honors Program

By admin

Published 9:03 am Monday, April 19, 2021

Three Americus-Sumter High students will be traveling to Rome this summer. No, not Italy. Ian Roberts, Travis Mansfield, and James Schopen-Davis will travel to Rome, Georgia to spend a month with 400 other high school students from across the state. The Governor’s Honors program has been held annually since 1964 at various locations around the state. The program lasts four weeks and will be hosted this year by Berry College where attending students will reside on campus in the dorms. The students will participate in various activities and training sessions, usually pertaining to the students’ special area of interest; Ian (history), Travis (jazz: vibraphone), James (voice: tenor).

More News

No solar farm near Statham Lake: Sumter County BOC votes to deny solar company’s request to rezone land near Statham Lake to build solar farm

Warrior

Lumpkin strikes out seven and Taylor goes 3 for 4 in Wildcats’ win at Tiftarea

Southwestern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office Commemorates National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, April 18–24, 2021

Local News

No solar farm near Statham Lake: Sumter County BOC votes to deny solar company’s request to rezone land near Statham Lake to build solar farm

community

Southwestern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office Commemorates National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, April 18–24, 2021

News Main

Americus Police Department drug arrest

education

Americus-Sumter High School students to attend Governor’s Honors Program

Local News

Sumter Cycling to host Prison to Peanuts Bicycle Adventure on Saturday, May 1

Local news

Americus Mayor and City Council determine agenda for April

Local News

Jonathan Camp Honored as SGTC Student of Excellence

News

Law enforcement presence apparent in Sumter County

News

Vernon Jones, former Georgia State Representative plans to announce run for governor

Local news

Chief Mark Scott speaks on local opioid use

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/12 to 4/15/2021

Local News

Statham Lake residents speak out against rezoning 60 acres

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/12 to 4/14/2021

Local News

Americus PD Area Beat Report 4/9 to 4/13/2021

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/8 to 4/11/2021

clubs/organizations

Kiwanians enjoy update from Sumter County Schools

Local News

NHTSA and Law Enforcement remind drivers: U Drive. U Text. U Pay.

clubs/organizations

One Sumter welcomes Tammye Pettyjohn Jones as newest member of Board of Directors

community

Sumter County Board of Education votes to return to classroom for new school year and debates rental agreement

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/8 to 4/9/2021

Local News

Dawn Ammons named SGTC 2021 GOAL winner

Local News

SGTC President Emeritus Sparky and Allene Reeves honor South Georgia Tech’s 2021 Outstanding Instructor of Year, ‘Chef Ricky’ Ludwig Watzlowick

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/7 to 4/8/2021

Local News

Chef Ricky Watzlowick named SGTC 2021 Instructor of Year