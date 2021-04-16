expand
Ad Spot

April 16, 2021

SGTC Student of Excellence overall winner Jonathan Camp (left) and nominees (top row) Shaquitta Cannon, Charles Young, Timothy Richardson, (bottom Row) Jesse Salazar, and Ethan Ethridge. Photo by Pat Peacock

Jonathan Camp Honored as SGTC Student of Excellence

By Ken Gustafson

Published 12:17 pm Friday, April 16, 2021

By Pat Peacock

AMERICUS – Jonathan Camp of Senoia was recently recognized as the South Georgia Technical College Student (SGTC) of Excellence for April on the Americus campus. Camp is enrolled in the Aviation Maintenance Technology program and was nominated by his instructor, Paul Pearson.

“Jonathan is a hard-working student,” Pearson said. “He has a full-time job and a family, and he commutes to campus every day from Newnan. He has really earned this recognition.”

Camp was excited to be awarded the Student of Excellence distinction. “It’s awesome to see the hard work that I’ve put in pay off. I’m honored to receive this recognition.”

The Student of Excellence is selected based on a number of criteria, including grades, work ethics, participation in clubs and organizations, and amount of program completion. Each month, students from certain divisions selected for that month are nominated for the Student of Excellence award by their instructors.

For April, the top students from each area of the transportation programs were recognized, including: Jesse Salazar of Americus, Motorsports Vehicle Technology, nominated by Kevin Beaver; Ethan Ethridge of Americus, Automotive Technology, nominated by Brandon Dean; Timothy Richardson of Preston, Auto Collision Repair, nominated by Starlyn Sampson; Charles Young of Plains, Diesel Equipment Technology, nominated by Chase Shannon; and Shaquitta Cannon of Americus, Aircraft Structural Technology, nominated by Jason Wisham.

As the winner, Camp was awarded with a plaque of recognition, a personal letter of recommendation from SGTC President Dr. John Watford and a $50 check for his accomplishments. Additionally, his name will be displayed on SGTC’s digital marquee as well as inscribed on a plaque in Hicks Hall among previous Student of Excellence winners. Each nominee was awarded with a nomination certificate and an exclusive student of excellence t-shirt.

 

More News

No. 11 GSW Golf Team tees off at PBC Championship this weekend

Dianne Marsh Strickland: April 24, 2020, celebration of life: April 24, 2021

Sumter Cycling to host Prison to Peanuts Bicycle Adventure on Saturday, May 1

Americus Mayor and City Council determine agenda for April

Local News

Sumter Cycling to host Prison to Peanuts Bicycle Adventure on Saturday, May 1

Local news

Americus Mayor and City Council determine agenda for April

Local News

Jonathan Camp Honored as SGTC Student of Excellence

News

Law enforcement presence apparent in Sumter County

News

Vernon Jones, former Georgia State Representative plans to announce run for governor

Local news

Chief Mark Scott speaks on local opioid use

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/12 to 4/15/2021

Local News

Statham Lake residents speak out against rezoning 60 acres

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/12 to 4/14/2021

Local News

Americus PD Area Beat Report 4/9 to 4/13/2021

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/8 to 4/11/2021

clubs/organizations

Kiwanians enjoy update from Sumter County Schools

Local News

NHTSA and Law Enforcement remind drivers: U Drive. U Text. U Pay.

clubs/organizations

One Sumter welcomes Tammye Pettyjohn Jones as newest member of Board of Directors

community

Sumter County Board of Education votes to return to classroom for new school year and debates rental agreement

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/8 to 4/9/2021

Local News

Dawn Ammons named SGTC 2021 GOAL winner

Local News

SGTC President Emeritus Sparky and Allene Reeves honor South Georgia Tech’s 2021 Outstanding Instructor of Year, ‘Chef Ricky’ Ludwig Watzlowick

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/7 to 4/8/2021

Local News

Chef Ricky Watzlowick named SGTC 2021 Instructor of Year

Local News

Three SGTC students qualify for SkillsUSA National competitions

education

South Georgia Technical College announces More Online Course Offerings through Statewide eCampus Platform 

Local News

Americus-Sumter names honor graduates

News

Manswell Peterson announces candidacy for Secretary of State