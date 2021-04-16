Jonathan Camp Honored as SGTC Student of Excellence

By Pat Peacock

AMERICUS – Jonathan Camp of Senoia was recently recognized as the South Georgia Technical College Student (SGTC) of Excellence for April on the Americus campus. Camp is enrolled in the Aviation Maintenance Technology program and was nominated by his instructor, Paul Pearson.

“Jonathan is a hard-working student,” Pearson said. “He has a full-time job and a family, and he commutes to campus every day from Newnan. He has really earned this recognition.”

Camp was excited to be awarded the Student of Excellence distinction. “It’s awesome to see the hard work that I’ve put in pay off. I’m honored to receive this recognition.”

The Student of Excellence is selected based on a number of criteria, including grades, work ethics, participation in clubs and organizations, and amount of program completion. Each month, students from certain divisions selected for that month are nominated for the Student of Excellence award by their instructors.

For April, the top students from each area of the transportation programs were recognized, including: Jesse Salazar of Americus, Motorsports Vehicle Technology, nominated by Kevin Beaver; Ethan Ethridge of Americus, Automotive Technology, nominated by Brandon Dean; Timothy Richardson of Preston, Auto Collision Repair, nominated by Starlyn Sampson; Charles Young of Plains, Diesel Equipment Technology, nominated by Chase Shannon; and Shaquitta Cannon of Americus, Aircraft Structural Technology, nominated by Jason Wisham.

As the winner, Camp was awarded with a plaque of recognition, a personal letter of recommendation from SGTC President Dr. John Watford and a $50 check for his accomplishments. Additionally, his name will be displayed on SGTC’s digital marquee as well as inscribed on a plaque in Hicks Hall among previous Student of Excellence winners. Each nominee was awarded with a nomination certificate and an exclusive student of excellence t-shirt.