expand
Ad Spot

April 16, 2021

Schley County shortstop/pitcher Dylan Taylor is seen here hitting a grand slam home run against Lee County earlier this year. In the fifth inning of Wednesday’s game at Crisp County, Taylor belted a three-run home run to give the Wildcats a 10-2 lead. SCHS would go on to defeat the Cougars 16-4. ATR Archive

Wildcats continue to take care of business by clobbering Crisp County

By Ken Gustafson

Published 8:21 pm Thursday, April 15, 2021

From Staff Reports

 

CORDELE – The Schley County High School Baseball Team (SCHS) is on a roll and that might be an understatement. Since Saturday, March 13, when the Wildcats lost 6-5 to Westfield, they have won 10 straight games and have outscored their opponents by a total of 101-19. Their latest victim was Crisp County (CC), whom they clobbered 16-4 in Cordele on Wednesday, April 14.

The Wildcats (18-5) pounded out nine hits in this game, but they also took advantage of eight walks issued by CC pitchers.

Luke Renfroe led the SCHS offense by going 3 for 4 at the plate with three singles and three RBIs. Trypp Lumpkin also had a strong day at the plate, as he went 2 for 4 with two RBIs.

The Wildcats jumped out to a 2-0 lead early in the first inning, but they did it with just one hit: an RBI double by Owen Lamb. After Tucker Welch drew a one-out walk, Jack Clark drove in Lamb on a sacrifice fly to give SCHS the early 2-0 lead.

The Wildcats scored a run in the third and two more in the fourth to take a 5-0 lead before the Cougars finally got on the scoreboard with two runs of their own in the bottom of the fourth.

However, that would be as close as the Cougars would get. In the top of the fifth, the Wildcats exploded for five runs, with three of those runs coming on a three-run home run by Dylan Taylor. The Cougars responded in their half of the fifth by scoring two runs on three hits and taking advantage of an SCHS error, making the score 10-4 in favor of the Wildcats.

However, in the sixth inning, SCHS completely erased all doubt as to which team would win. The Wildcats put the game away by scoring six runs on just two hits and took advantage of two walks, three hit batsmen and a passed ball that allowed a run to score.

SCHS used three pitchers in this contest. Athon Hines got the start on the mound and pitched extremely well. Hines gave up two runs on two hits, walked three batters and struck out six in four innings of work. Ridge James came on in relief of Hines. In one inning of work, James gave up two runs on three hits and struck out one batter. The third and final Wildcat pitcher was Dylan Taylor. In one inning of work, Taylor allowed no runs and struck out the last two Cougars he faced to end the game.

The Wildcats will now turn their attention to Chula, GA, where they will head to on Friday, April 16 to take on Tiftarea Academy. In the last meeting between the two clubs in Ellaville on Wednesday, March 10, the Panthers got the upper hand of this catfight by beating SCHS 6-4. First pitch for Friday’s game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

 

More News

No. 11 GSW Golf Team tees off at PBC Championship this weekend

Dianne Marsh Strickland: April 24, 2020, celebration of life: April 24, 2021

Sumter Cycling to host Prison to Peanuts Bicycle Adventure on Saturday, May 1

Americus Mayor and City Council determine agenda for April

Local News

Sumter Cycling to host Prison to Peanuts Bicycle Adventure on Saturday, May 1

Local news

Americus Mayor and City Council determine agenda for April

Local News

Jonathan Camp Honored as SGTC Student of Excellence

News

Law enforcement presence apparent in Sumter County

News

Vernon Jones, former Georgia State Representative plans to announce run for governor

Local news

Chief Mark Scott speaks on local opioid use

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/12 to 4/15/2021

Local News

Statham Lake residents speak out against rezoning 60 acres

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/12 to 4/14/2021

Local News

Americus PD Area Beat Report 4/9 to 4/13/2021

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/8 to 4/11/2021

clubs/organizations

Kiwanians enjoy update from Sumter County Schools

Local News

NHTSA and Law Enforcement remind drivers: U Drive. U Text. U Pay.

clubs/organizations

One Sumter welcomes Tammye Pettyjohn Jones as newest member of Board of Directors

community

Sumter County Board of Education votes to return to classroom for new school year and debates rental agreement

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/8 to 4/9/2021

Local News

Dawn Ammons named SGTC 2021 GOAL winner

Local News

SGTC President Emeritus Sparky and Allene Reeves honor South Georgia Tech’s 2021 Outstanding Instructor of Year, ‘Chef Ricky’ Ludwig Watzlowick

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/7 to 4/8/2021

Local News

Chef Ricky Watzlowick named SGTC 2021 Instructor of Year

Local News

Three SGTC students qualify for SkillsUSA National competitions

education

South Georgia Technical College announces More Online Course Offerings through Statewide eCampus Platform 

Local News

Americus-Sumter names honor graduates

News

Manswell Peterson announces candidacy for Secretary of State