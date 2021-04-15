expand
Ad Spot

April 15, 2021

Chief Mark Scott speaks on local opioid use

By TRACY K. HALL

Published 2:10 pm Thursday, April 15, 2021

Over the past two weeks, three people have died here in Americus from apparent drug overdoses.  The Gwinnett Daily Post reported Saturday that there have been over 100 documented overdoses in Georgia during this same time period.  All these cases, including the ones here in Americus, are believed to be the result of people taking drugs laced with Fentanyl, an extremely powerful synthetic opioid.  Over the past few years there has been a dramatic increase in the number of people in the United States who have become addicted to prescription opioid pan killers.  This has resulted in an increase in reports of forged and stolen prescriptions and in the use of illegal drugs such as heroin by addicts who are not able to obtain prescription drugs.  Having policed during the crack cocaine era of the 1990’s I well remember the struggle to arrest and prosecute drug traffickers and dealers while simultaneously trying to help their clients break the vicious cycle of addiction.

Now, 30 years later, we’re seeing a different type of addiction that’s much more deadly.  We have recently seized quantities of heroin and cocaine locally along with fake prescription pills laced with Fentanyl.  These pills are made to look like prescription drugs such as Xanax or Percocet, but actually contain varying quantities of Fentanyl, which is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, depending on how it is manufactured.  Simply handling these illegal drugs can result in an overdose as the drug is readily absorbed through the skin.

If you know someone who is addicted to opioids and you suspect they may have overdosed or taken drugs laced with Fentanyl it is imperative to call 911 and seek medical help immediately.  Georgia law protects anyone who calls for medical help in a suspected overdose case.  Just make the call.  We also encourage those who have friends or family members struggling with addiction or who counsel people on addiction recovery to carry and be prepared to administer Naloxone.  Naloxone is a medication designed to rapidly reverse opioid overdose.  It can very quickly restore normal respiration to a person whose breathing has slowed or stopped as a result of overdosing with heroin or opioid pain medications.  You can learn more about Naloxone at www.drugabuse.gov.  There are a number of programs that provide free doses of Naloxone to anyone who may have contact with drug users.  It is safe and very easy to administer with little to no training.  If you have questions or would like more information we also have informational materials available at the police department.

Mark Scott
Chief of Police
Americus Police Department

More News

Chief Mark Scott speaks on local opioid use

Area Beat Report 4/12 to 4/15/2021

Statham Lake residents speak out against rezoning 60 acres

Area Beat Report 4/12 to 4/14/2021

Local news

Chief Mark Scott speaks on local opioid use

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/12 to 4/15/2021

Local News

Statham Lake residents speak out against rezoning 60 acres

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/12 to 4/14/2021

Local News

Americus PD Area Beat Report 4/9 to 4/13/2021

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/8 to 4/11/2021

clubs/organizations

Kiwanians enjoy update from Sumter County Schools

Local News

NHTSA and Law Enforcement remind drivers: U Drive. U Text. U Pay.

clubs/organizations

One Sumter welcomes Tammye Pettyjohn Jones as newest member of Board of Directors

community

Sumter County Board of Education votes to return to classroom for new school year and debates rental agreement

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/8 to 4/9/2021

Local News

Dawn Ammons named SGTC 2021 GOAL winner

Local News

SGTC President Emeritus Sparky and Allene Reeves honor South Georgia Tech’s 2021 Outstanding Instructor of Year, ‘Chef Ricky’ Ludwig Watzlowick

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/7 to 4/8/2021

Local News

Chef Ricky Watzlowick named SGTC 2021 Instructor of Year

Local News

Three SGTC students qualify for SkillsUSA National competitions

education

South Georgia Technical College announces More Online Course Offerings through Statewide eCampus Platform 

Local News

Americus-Sumter names honor graduates

News

Manswell Peterson announces candidacy for Secretary of State

News

AAA: DRIVING DISTRACTED IS A DANGEROUS CHOICE

Local news

H and H Meats has found a home in Americus

education

Sumter County Board of Education discusses voting items, legal action and rental rates

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/1 to 4/7/2021

community

Prevention is better than the cure: April is heartworm awareness month