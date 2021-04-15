expand
April 15, 2021

Area Beat Report 4/12 to 4/14/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 12:11 am Thursday, April 15, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 4/12 to 4/13/2021

  • Banks, Dominique Antonio (In Jail), 33, 4/13/2021 12:26 a.m., Failure to obey stop sign/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer/Moped operation violation – Must wear a helmet
  • Harvey, John Emory (In Jail), 54, 4/13/2021 1:44 a.m., Probation Violation
  • Mills, Aaron Maurice (In Jail), 58, 4/12/2021 12:53 p.m., Probation Violation
  • Vance, Bobby Leonard (In Jail), 35, 4/12/2021 10:22 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Goodyear, Kaylyn Marie (Bonded Out), 25, 4/13/2021 3:04 p.m., DUI-Alcohol/Failure to maintain lane/Expired Tag
  • Jones, Yakeshia Shanta (In Jail), 40, 4/13/2021 2:17 p.m., Failure to appear for finger printable charge – Felony
  • King, David Sherod (In Jail), 31, 4/13/2021 12:53 p.m., Criminal Trespass/Simple Batter/Aggravated Assault against a law enforcement officer/Cruelty to Children – 3rd Degree/Illegal Possession of Controlled Substance
  • Seay, Sekeya Denise (In Jail), 38, 4/13/2021 9:38 p.m., Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer/Probation Violation/Unlawful conduct during 911 call by using obscene, vulgar and profane language to intimidate or harass a 911 officer
  • Stephens, Quincy Kanta (In Jail), 41, 4/13/2021 4:52 p.m., Fleeing/Eluding Police Officer/Reckless Driving/Receipt possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Theft By Receiving Stolen Property/Leaving the scene of an accident/DUI-Alcohol/Drivers use due care/Open Container/Seat Belt Violation

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports 4/12 to 4/14/2021

4/12

  • Traffic Stop/Warning for expired registration
  • GA Hwy 30 at Rose Lane, Traffic Stop/Warning for expired registration
  • GA Hwy 3 at Magnolia St., Traffic Stop/Warning for no tag displayed
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. at LEC Lobby, Harassing Phone Calls
  • South Georgia Tech Parkway at Basket Factory, Traffic Stop/Warning for expired registration
  • 110 US Hwy 280 West, Civil Disturbance/Warrant Service
  • 303 Old Andersonville Rd., Information for officer
  • Hwy 19 South at Croxton Cross Rd., Abandoned Vehicle
  • Highway 19 North at MM 14, Traffic Stop/Warning for expired tag
  • Rawley Rd. at Hwy 19 North, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • Highway 19 North at Starlight, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation/Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Highway 19 North at Starlight, Traffic Stop
  • Southerfield Rd., Traffic Stop
  • Southerfield Rd. at Horton Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning issued
  • Hawkins St. at Magnolia, Traffic Stop/Driver issued a warning
  • GA Hwy 19 North at GA Hwy 30 West, Traffic Stop/Warning issued
  • 0 Lafayette St., Traffic Stop/Warning issued
  • 281 Fox Stevens Rd., Alarm Activation
  • Hwy 19 North about McArthur Dr., Accident Report
  • GA Hwy 30 West at Armory Dr., Traffic Stop
  • 0 Hwy 49 North at MM 14, Traffic Stop/Warning for expired tag
  • 110 Wolf Creek Dr., Suspicious Person
  • 122 Jade Rd., Damage to Property
  • Old Andersonville Rd. at Burma Rd., Traffic Stop/Speeding

4/13

  • 113 William Bowen Point, Suspicious Person
  • 138 N. Village Dr., Domestic Disturbance
  • MLK across from Georgia Avenue, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • GA Hwy 30 at WDEC Radio Station, Traffic Stop/Headlight requirements
  • 222 Styles Drive, Entering Auto
  • District Line Rd. at US Hwy 280 East, Assist Motorist
  • 319 James Heart Rd., Suspicious Person
  • 792 Flintside Dr., Suspicious Person
  • GA Hwy 3 at William Bowen Pointe, Assist Motorist
  • 194 Railroad St., Theft
  • Bumphead Rd. at Wohlwinder Rd., Traffic Stop/warning for speeding
  • 198 Lakeshore Dr., Alarm Activation
  • Quality Inn Parking Lot, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • S. Lee St. at Taylor St., Traffic Stop/Unlawful conduct during a 911 call/giving false name, address or date of birth/Warrant Service
  • MLK at Shell Station, Traffic Stop/warning issued
  • 900 Southwestern Circle, INFOE
  • Hwy 280 at GA 27, Traffic Stop/warning issued
  • 106 Briar Patch, Harassing Phone Calls
  • Forsyth St. at N. Lee St., Traffic Stop/Warning for expired registration
  • Brookdale Dr. at Magnolia St., Traffic Stop
  • 124 Austin Rd., Alarm Activation
  • 146 Santa Rosa Dr., Information for officer
  • 110 Faircloth Rd., Information for officer

 

 

 

