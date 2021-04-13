Jack Caldwell Carter: April 6, 2021

Jack Caldwell Carter, 82 years of age, passed away on April 6, 2021, in Jacksonville, Florida. Dr. Carter was born in Atlanta, Georgia to Hugh D. Carter, Jr., and Ruth Moore Carter. He married Carajean (Jean) Langston, and together they raised their child, Hugh (Paul) Carter in Atlanta and Americus, Georgia. Mrs. Carter recently passed away on December 28, 2020 while residing in Jacksonville, Florida.

Jack received his formal education at Davison College, Florida State University, Georgia State University, and received his doctorate from the University of Georgia. He originally had planned to obtain his degree in theology at Davison College. Dr. Carter was a retired professor of genetics. He taught for many years with a passion. He mentored and developed many friendships while working at Georgia Southwestern College in Americus, GA. Dr. Carter instilled the importance of higher education, integrity, and resourcefulness to his family and grandchildren who loved him dearly.

Paul and Jack were not only father and son, but also best friends. Imagine being a child of two life-long educators. Paul fondly remembers many, many adventurous trips with his parents to the Ocala, Florida, the Florida Everglades, camping, and road trips covering many places with his parents as a child.

Dr. Carter and Jean, retired and moved to St. Simons Island, Georgia where they spent many days enjoying the sunrises and sunsets together with family and friends over the years.

Jack and his best friend, Terrell, and their families spent many days together as one as well throughout Paul’s younger years. Jack and Terrell also enjoyed the trips to Las Vegas and Biloxi.

Dr. Carter and Mrs. Carter leave the following left to cherish their wonderful memories: their only child born to this loving couple, Hugh (Paul) Carter and his daughter-in-love, Tiki C. Carter of Fayetteville, Georgia; their granddaughters, Cherisa and Chiara Hawkins of Stockbridge, Georgia; and their great-granddaughter, Gabrielle Pinkney of Stockbridge, Georgia.

We would like to thank Dr. Carter’s friends and fellow educators for their support over the last couple of months such as Mr. Terrell and Mrs. Janie Turner and their family; Dr. Hap and Mildred Tiegen, Mr. Henry and Nancy Peabody; the many friends at Riverwatch Condominiums, St. Simons Island, Georgia; Brooks Assisted Care and Baptist Medical of Jacksonville, Florida; and his dear friend Anne Vroom, of Brunswick, Georgia.

Services will be planned for a later date.

Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin, 11801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL (904) 288-0025.