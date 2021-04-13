Area Beat Report 4/8 to 4/11/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 4/8 to 4/11/2021
- Bryant, Roosevelt (Bonded Out), 57, 4/9/2021 9:16 p.m., Motorcycle equipment not used properly/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Bunkley, Markee Deiont (In Jail), 27, 4/10/2021 8:16 a.m., False Report of a Crime/Hit and Run: Duty of Driver to stop or return to scene of accident/Failure to report striking fixed object/Failure to report accident/Failure to maintain lane
- Darden, Ameshia Shekinah (In Jail), 29, 4/10/2021 10:06 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
- Edgmond, Sherry Ann (In Jail), 60, 4/10/2021 9:42 p.m., Public Drunkenness
- Franks, Delia Denise (Bonded out), 33, 4/11/2021 9:58 p.m., DUI-Drugs/Possession of open alcohol container
- Gunn, Marcus Rashad (Bonded Out), 34, 4/10/2021 1:47 a.m., Speeding/DUI
- McCoy, Samuel (In Jail), 52, 4/10/2021 11:01 a.m., Battery
- Perez, Rodolfo Diaz In Jail), 30, 4/10/2021 6:38 a.m., DUI/Driving while unlicensed
- Reynolds, Khalil Hy’Keem (In Jail), 19, 4/9/2021 9:47 p.m., Failure to have license on person/Registration and license requirements/No proof of insurance – Motorcycle/must have headlight and tail light on while operating/Motorcycle equipment not used properly/Violating operating restrictions of off-road vehicle/Making terroristic threats and acts/Possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or the attempt to commit certain felonies/Carrying a concealed weapon/Theft by receiving stolen property – Felony/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
- Tookes, Charles Jonathan (Bonded Out), 44, 4/9/2021 3:48 a.m., DUI-Alcohol/Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance/Possession of open alcohol container/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute/Possession and use of drug related objects
- Walls, Sandy Tucker (In Jail), 44, 4/11/2021 2:26 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
- Williams, Emanuel Lafonce (In Jail), 54, 4/9/2021 11:11 a.m., Probation Violation
- Moore, Demon (In Jail), 27, 4/8/2021 11:44 a.m., Aggravated Assault/
- Morales-Lopez, Ulises Alejandro (Bonded Out), 18, 4/8/2021 2:44 p.m., City Contempt
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Report 4/8 to 4/11 2021
4/8
- 100 Hwy 280 West, Theft
- 139 Horseshoe Circle, Information for officer
- 146 Santa Rosa Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- 636 Hwy 49 South, Information for officer
- 0 McMath Mill Rd. and Wolf Creek Rd., Roadway Blocked/refrigerator in road
- 648 McMath Mill Rd., Vehicle inspection
- Sylvan Road near Sylvan Place, Traffic Stop/warning for improper use of turn signal
- U.S. Hwy 280 and Tripp St., Traffic Stop/Warning for going the wrong way on a one way street
- GA Hwy 49 North about mile marker 26, Abandoned Vehicle
- GA Hwy 27 East near District Line Rd., Traffic Stop
- 112 Lexington Circle Lot 33, Domestic Disturbance
- 109 Lexington Circle, Bad Child
- GA Hwy 49 North near Mile Post 23, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 933 GA Hwy 27 East, Alarm activation
4/9
- GA Hwy 195 and Middle River Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning for trailer lights
- 3149 GA Hwy 377, Accident Involving Deer
- 217 Lane Store Rd., Vehicle Fire
- GA Hwy 30 East at GA Hwy 27 west, Assist Motorist
- 310 Styles Dr., Damage to Property
- 247 Hwy 49 South, Shots Fired
- 2239 GA Hwy 308, Theft
- 2239 GA Hwy 308 at Charles Israel Shop, Domestic Disturbance
- Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or stolen tag
- 245 Shiloh Rd. Lot B, Theft
- 209 Ashby St., Harassing Phone Calls
- 0 Church St. at Reese St., Traffic Stop/Child restraint seat not used properly/Safety Belt violation for 18 year-old and older/Failure to have license on person
- 0 Hwy 19 and 280, Traffic Stop/warning for speeding
- 0 MLK at Tystanic Auto, Traffic Stop/warning for headlight out
- 0 Carter St. at Montgomery St., Traffic Stop/warning for safety belt and stop sign violations
- 0 Hwy 19 at Mary Blount Dr., Traffic Stop/warning given for headlight out
- 0 Hwy 280 West at McMath Mill Rd., Traffic Stop/warning for tail light out
- 0 GA Hwy 19 North at MM 15, Traffic Stop/warning given for headlight out
- 0 GA Hwy 19 North at Patterson St., Traffic Stop/warning for headlight out
- 176 Lane Store Rd., Suspicious Person
- GA Hwy 19 North at County Line, Traffic Stop
- 0 Ashby St. at Oak St., Traffic Stop/Motorcycle equipment not used properly/Driving while licensed suspended or revoked
4/10
- Brickyard Rd. at Irene Dr. Livestock in Road
- 354 Shiloh Rd., Criminal Trespass
- Tripp St. at Felder St., Traffic Stop
- 108 Brookdale Dr., Deer Accident Report
- 166 Old Stage Rd., Loud Music
- Mayo St. at Roland Ave., Traffic Stop/Expired or no registration or title
- 155 Jimmy Wolfe Dr., Theft
- 309 Brady Rd., Abandoned Vehicle
- 166 W. Rock Hill Dr., Suspicious Vehicle
- 0 S. Lee St. at MM 9, Warning for headlight requirements
- 0 GA Hwy 49 North at MM 23, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 0 Norris St. at Peppermint Way, Vehicle Pursuit
- 264 SGT Parkway, Deer Accident Report
- Hwy 280 East at Get and Go, Domestic Disturbance
- 162 Briar Patch Circle, Domestic Disturbance
- 0 Sam Rodgers Road at Venessa Lane, Livestock in Road
- 0 GA Hwy 19 South near the Rec Department, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 1091 Hwy 30 West Apartment A, 911 Hangup
- 0 210 Roy Circle, Information for officer
- 0 GA Hwy 30 West at MP 11, Traffic Stop/Warning for headlight and breaklight out
- 0 GA Hwy 30 West at MP 11, Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
- 100 Block of Salters Mill Rd., Roadway Blocked/tree in roadway
- 125 West Allen St., Alarm Activation
- Roney St. at Rainbow Terrace, Accident Report/Failure to Maintain Lane/Failure to report striking fixed object/Hit and Run-Duty of Driver to stop or remain at scene of accident/Failure to report accident
4/11
- 0 Hwy 19 about Green Rd. Schley County, Traffic Stop/speeding
- 0 Hwy 19 North near MM 17 northbound, Traffic Stop/warning for speeding
- 132 Bumphead Rd., near Allen Chapel Church, Traffic stop/warning for no license plate displayed
- 0 GA Hwy 280 E. East of Mask Rd., Traffic Stop/warning for speeding
- 0 Windsor Ave. at East Forsyth St., Traffic Stop/Warning for headlight out
- 0 GA 30 west about James Heart Rd., Traffic Stop/warning for speeding
- 0 GA Hwy 19 South at MP 7, Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
- 0 Shiloh Rd. and GA 19 North, Traffic Stop
- 0 49 North about New Era, Traffic Stop/Tail light lenses required/Brake Light/Turn Signal Violation/Expired or no registration or title
- 0 GA Hwy 280 West at MM 8, Traffic Stop/Warning given for Move Over Law
- 0 GA Hwy 19 South about Magnolia St., Traffic Stop/tail lights out
- 0 GA Hwy 27 at Southland Rd., Traffic Stop/warning for vehicle equipment violation
- 0 49 North about MP 23, Traffic Stop
- 0 E. Forsyth and Southland Heights, Traffic Stop/warning for headlight out and not having license on person
- 357 RW Jones Rd., Suspicious Person
- 0 280 West at MM 10, Traffic Stop/Warning given for taillight out
- o Southerfield Rd. and Mayo St., Traffic Stop/Failure to have license on person
- 0 GA Hwy 280 East before Thomas Dr., Traffic Stop/Warning for failure to yield
- 0 280 East about Bone Rd., Traffic Stop/warning for taillight out
- 0 GA Hwy 19 South about Bear Branch, Traffic Stop/warning for speeding
- 900 Southwestern Circle, Domestic Disturbance
- 0 GA Hwy 49 North at Old Stage Rd., Traffic Stop
- 0 280W East of Bob Dodson, Traffic Stop/warning for speeding
- 0 Patton Dr., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for speeding
- 0 Hwy 30 at MM 10, Traffic Stop/warning issued for speeding
- 343 Middle River Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- 0 GA Hwy 19 South about Lamar St., Traffic Stop/headlight out
- 110 US Hwy 280 West, Suspicious Person
- 402 Old Plains Hwy near Jimmy Carter Boyhood Home, Alarm Activation
- 0 Hwy 49 at MM 23, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 1100 Block of Hwy 49 North, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 100 Block of Hwy 49 North, Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
- 185 South Freeman Ave., Theft
- 1082 Thomas Mill Rd., Burglary
- 151 Lane Subdivision Road, Missing Person
- 108 Wood Valley Rd., Alarm Activation
- 0 Brady Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for no license on person and improper use of off-road vehicle
- 154 Gary Brewer Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- 221 W. Rock Hill Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- 103 Dry Creek Lane, 911 Hangup
- 0 GA Hwy 280 East near Thomas Dr., Traffic Stop/Warning for Headlight out
- 0 Bumphead Rd. and Rucker St., Traffic Stop/Warning for Stop Sign violation