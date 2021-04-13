expand
Ad Spot

April 13, 2021

Americus PD Area Beat Report 4/9 to 4/13/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 3:15 pm Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 4/10 to 4/12/2021

  • Green, Sara Madeline, 48, 4/12/2021 12:12 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
  • Mathis, Clyde Reginald, 51, 4/12/2021 9:39 a.m., Making threats of violence/Use of obscene and profane language
  • Pride, Tyrone Cornelius, 41, 4/12/2021 12:12 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
  • Vance, Bobby, 35, 4/12/2021 9:21 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Cowan, Timmy, 62, 4/11/2021 6:26 p.m., Theft By Soplifting
  • Villa, Doris Pastor, 36, 4/9/2021 7:26 a.m., Speeding/Driving without valid license – 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
  • Worth, Mytaesha Shantioga, 30, 4/9/2021 Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Wright, Calvin, 68, 4/9/2021 5:45 p.m., Maintaining a Disorderly House

Americus PD Media Incident Summary 4/9 to 4/13/2021

4/9

  • E Lester St, Domestic Dispute
  • Earl Street, Damage to Property
  • Knollwood Apt. 5D Cripple Creek Apts: Criminal Trespass
  • South Lee St. at East Hill St., Traffic Stop/Speeding/Driving without a valid license
  • W. Church St., Domestic Dispute
  • Tom Hall Circle, Hit and Run: Duty of Driver to Stop and stay at scene of accident
  • N. Lee St. at Railroad St., Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Ridge St., Burglary ` 1st Degree Felony
  • Crawley St., Maintaining a disorderly house
  • Barbara Battle Way at N. Lee St., Theft by receiving stolen property – Felony/Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • East Lamar St. at Walmart, Domestic Dispute

4/10

  • Norris Circle, Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • Academy St., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
  • North Lee St., Furnishing obscene material to a minor
  • US Hwy 19 at GA 30, Discharging Firearms in City Limits
  • Tripp St. at Georgia’s Own Credit Union, DUI/Driving without a valid license
  • North Mayo St., False Report of a Crime
  • Beale St., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
  • Academy St., Battery
  • East Lamar St. at Days Inn, Domestic Dispute
  • East Forsyth St. at Cricket Wireless, Disorderly Conduct
  • 2nd Montgomery St., Damage to Property
  • North MLK Jr. Blvd. at Gas & Go, Disorderly Conduct
  • Academy St., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
  • Brookdale Dr., Domestic Dispute
  • Allen St., Child Molestation
  • Elm Avenue, Public Drunkenness
  • Hosanna Circle, Hit and Run-Duty of Driver to Stop and remain at scene of accident
  • Barbara Battle Way at Patterson St., Warrant Executed/Too Fast for conditions/Failure to stop at stop sign/Passing in a no pass zone
  • East Lamar St. at McDonalds, Hirt and Run: Duty of Driver to Stop and remain at scene of accident

4/11

  • B Wanda Way, Burglary – 1st Degree
  • East Forsyth St. at Goo Goo Car Wash, Criminal Trespass
  • East Lamar St. at Wal-Mart, Theft By Shoplifting
  • Forrestside Circle, Animal Complaint
  • Waitsman Drive, Theft By Taking – Felony
  • East Lamar St. at Econo Lodge, Hit and Run: Duty of Driver to stop and remain at scene of accident
  • East Jefferson St., Recovered Property-Not stolen
  • Lonnie Lane, Hit and Run: Duty of Driver to stop and remain at scene of accident
  • Lawson Dr. at South MLK Jr. Blvd., Hit and Run: Duty of Driver to stop and remain at scene of accident
  • 2nd Montgomery St., Criminal Trespass/Simple Battery-Family Violence
  • S. Dudley St., Domestic Dispute

4/12

  • Lonnie Lane at Hillside Manor Apts., Domestic Dispute
  • Westside Dr., Disorderly Conduct
  • 1002 Westside Dr., Disorderly Conduct
  • 120 Lonnie Lane at Hillside Manor Apartments, Domestic Dispute
  • 203B Hosanna Circle, Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 254C Lonnie Lane at East Oaks, Criminal Trespass
  • 1208 Crawford St. at Harvey’s Supermarket, Domestic Dispute
  • 221 S. Lee St., Recovered Property – Not Stolen
  • 211 Brown St., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 817 Winchester St., Hit and Run: Duty of Driver to Stop and remain at scene of accident
  • Americus, Miscellaneous Report
  • 1611 E. Lamar St. at Econo Lodge, Welfare Check
  • 444 Mayo St., Domestic Dispute
  • 105B Magnolia Ct., Identity Theft/Fraud
  • 1550 East Forsyth St. at Goo Goo Car Wash, Suspicious Incident
  • 1130 Felder St. at 3A Lexington Apartments, Damage to Property
  • Magnolia Court at Magnolia Village, Hit and Run: Duty of Driver to stop and remain at scene of accident
  • 110 Hosanna Circle, Battery

4/13

  • 406A Academy St., Suspicious Incident
  • 1301 East Lamar St. at Gas & Go, Theft By Taking – Felony
  • Knollwood Dr., Discharging Firearms in City Limits

 

 

 

More News

Americus PD Area Beat Report 4/9 to 4/13/2021

Jack Caldwell Carter: April 6, 2021

Be the goat, my friend, be the goat

Area Beat Report 4/8 to 4/11/2021

Local News

Americus PD Area Beat Report 4/9 to 4/13/2021

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/8 to 4/11/2021

clubs/organizations

Kiwanians enjoy update from Sumter County Schools

Local News

NHTSA and Law Enforcement remind drivers: U Drive. U Text. U Pay.

clubs/organizations

One Sumter welcomes Tammye Pettyjohn Jones as newest member of Board of Directors

community

Sumter County Board of Education votes to return to classroom for new school year and debates rental agreement

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/8 to 4/9/2021

Local News

Dawn Ammons named SGTC 2021 GOAL winner

Local News

SGTC President Emeritus Sparky and Allene Reeves honor South Georgia Tech’s 2021 Outstanding Instructor of Year, ‘Chef Ricky’ Ludwig Watzlowick

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/7 to 4/8/2021

Local News

Chef Ricky Watzlowick named SGTC 2021 Instructor of Year

Local News

Three SGTC students qualify for SkillsUSA National competitions

education

South Georgia Technical College announces More Online Course Offerings through Statewide eCampus Platform 

Local News

Americus-Sumter names honor graduates

News

Manswell Peterson announces candidacy for Secretary of State

News

AAA: DRIVING DISTRACTED IS A DANGEROUS CHOICE

Local news

H and H Meats has found a home in Americus

education

Sumter County Board of Education discusses voting items, legal action and rental rates

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/1 to 4/7/2021

community

Prevention is better than the cure: April is heartworm awareness month

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/1/2021

Local News

Statham Lake area residents disappointed in Planning and Zoning Commission decision

agriculture

Farmers speak with our elected officials

Local News

Area Beat Report 3/30 to 3/31/2021