April 12, 2021

One Sumter welcomes Tammye Pettyjohn Jones as newest member of Board of Directors

By admin

Published 8:12 am Monday, April 12, 2021

The Board of Directors for the One Sumter Economic Development Foundation, Inc. is pleased to announce Tammye Pettyjohn Jones has been appointed as the newest board of director.

Tammye shared her enthusiasm stating, “I am excited to be a part of One Sumter and am excited to jump in as we work to create a more viable community.”

A native of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Tammye received a Bachelor of Science degree at Tuskegee University in Chemical Engineering and built her professional career as an Engineer/Operations Manager with The Procter & Gamble Company in Ohio, Georgia, and Louisiana. During her 31 years with the company, she developed and led national recruiting for Engineering talent management in the discipline of manufacturing. Currently, Tammye is serves as a Field Representative with the Office of Congressman Sanford D. Bishop, Jr. for the Second District of Georgia, covering Dougherty, Crisp, Sumter, Macon and Marion counties.

One Sumter Chair, Alex Saratsiotis, shared his excitement about the new leadership joining the Foundation, “Tammye is a dedicated and passionate leader in our community bringing a combination of expertise in workforce development, community development and youth leadership and development to the Board. Her involvement and guidance will be essential as we continue to implement priorities of the GROW 2024 strategic plan and addressing local community needs to keep moving Sumter County forward.”

Tammye is a proud resident of Sumter County, where she supports numerous philanthropies and organizations in the community as well as advocates for the next generation leaders through her involvement with mentoring program, youth presentation and STEM initiatives. She also serves as a Board of Director for the Ignite College and Career Academy.

Tammye is the wife of the Honorable Clay Jones, Sr., Sumter County Board of Commissioners, District 1. Clay and Tammye have three children, who are all notably Eagle Scouts inducted in Sumter County Troops 226 and 260.

 

