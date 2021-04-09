McLain & Hurricanes Finish Fifth at Argonaut Invitational
From Staff Reports
PENSACOLA, FL – GSW junior golfer Chase McLain and No. 13 Georgia Southwestern golf team both picked up fifth place finishes at the Argonaut Invitational. McLain shot one-under during Round 3 while the Hurricanes finished four-over 868 in fifth place at the Pensacola Country Club.
McLain, who picked up his second top five finish this year, finished six-under 210. Simon Estrada finished tied in 16th place after carding a Round 3 69 for a one-over 217 total score. Saksit Jairak carded a Round 3 71 and sits tied in 19th place with a two-over 218 total score while Jack Tharrington, who carded a Round 3 73, finished shooting nine-over 225 for 49th place. Jaxson Daskalos sits in 68th place after carding a Round 3 80 for a 14-over 230 total score.
The Host school and top-ranked University of West Florida finished atop the leaderboard at 18-under for an 846 total score. No. 4 Lincoln Memorial sits in second place shooting 12-under 852 while No. 8 Arkansas Tech and No. 11 Lee University are tied for third place with a three-over 867 total score. No. 13 GSW is tied with PBC foe No. 10 Columbus St. in fifth place after carding a four-over 868 total score.
Dan Bradbury of Lincoln Memorial took home first in individuals with a 10-under 206 and West Florida’s Jake DeZoort finished just two strokes out with an eight-under 208. Harry Lord of Lincoln Memorial and Alejandro Restrepo of West Florida both finished in third place with seven-under 209 card followed by McLain.
The Hurricanes will return to the green April 16-18 as they will tee off in the Peach Belt Conference Championship played at the World Golf Village Slammer & Squire Course in St. Augustine, Fla.
For more updates on the GSW golf team follow them on Twitter at @GSW_GOLF.
ARGONAUT INVITATIONAL
|Teams
|Rd. 1
|Rd. 2
|Rd. 3
|Total
|+/-
|1.
|West Florida (1)
|288
|280
|278
|846
|-18
|2.
|Lincoln Memorial (4)
|279
|287
|286
|852
|-12
|3.
|Arkansas Tech (8)
|286
|291
|290
|867
|+3
|Lee University (11)
|284
|294
|289
|867
|+3
|5.
|GSW (13)
|283
|301
|284
|868
|+4
|Columbus St. (10)
|292
|291
|285
|868
|+4
|7.
|Clayton St. (28)
|292
|288
|296
|876
|+12
|8.
|Henderson State (19)
|287
|292
|299
|878
|+14
|9.
|Limestone (14)
|297
|299
|289
|885
|+21
|10.
|USC Aiken (3)
|292
|293
|302
|887
|+23
|11.
|Valdosta St. (25)
|290
|295
|306
|891
|+27
|12.
|Delta State
|305
|293
|294
|892
|+28
|Florida Southern (20)
|296
|290
|306
|892
|+28
|14.
|Saint Leo
|295
|298
|304
|897
|+33
|15.
|Montevallo
|314
|298
|305
|917
|+53
|*()=Golfstat Rankings
GSW SCORES
|Player
|Rd.1
|Rd. 2
|Rd. 3
|Total
|+/-
|5.
|Chase McLain
|69
|70
|71
|210
|-6
|T16.
|Simon Estrada
|72
|76
|69
|217
|+1
|T19.
|Saksit Jairak
|72
|75
|71
|218
|+2
|T49.
|Jack Tharrington
|72
|80
|73
|225
|+9
|T68.
|Jaxson Daskalos
|70
|80
|80
|230
|+14