expand
Ad Spot

April 9, 2021

GSW junior Chase McLain finished in fifth place individually with a total score of 210 at the Argonaut Invitational in Pensacola, FL. As a team, the Hurricanes also finished in fifth place in the tournament with a total score of 868 (+4 over par). Photo by Christopher Finn

GSW’s McLain Earns Second Peach Belt Golfer of the Week Award

By Ken Gustafson

Published 2:22 pm Friday, April 9, 2021

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University junior Chase McLain was named the Peach Belt Conference Golfer of the Week by the league office on Thursday afternoon, April 8. McLain finished fifth out of 86 golfers with a final score of six-under-par (210) at the 15-team Argonaut Invitational hosted by the University of West Florida that concluded Tuesday, April 6. The event included 12 teams ranked in the Top 25 of NCAA Division II.

McLain was one of only two golfers to shoot under par in each of the three rounds. The Leesburg, GA native posted 12 birdies in the tournament. He currently ranks sixth in the Peach Belt with a 71.7 stroke average.

This was McLain’s second Top 5 finish in his career and his fifth Top 10 result. It’s the second time he has earned the PBC’s weekly honor. McLain was named PBC Golfer of the Week on October 27.

McLain becomes the sixth Georgia Southwestern golfer to earn multiple Peach Belt Golfer of the Week awards during his career.

 

More News

McLain & Hurricanes Finish Fifth at Argonaut Invitational

GSW Hail Storm to take place May 7 of this year

GSW’s McLain Earns Second Peach Belt Golfer of the Week Award

NJCAA DI basketball national tournament selection shows to air Sunday

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/8 to 4/9/2021

Local News

Dawn Ammons named SGTC 2021 GOAL winner

Local News

SGTC President Emeritus Sparky and Allene Reeves honor South Georgia Tech’s 2021 Outstanding Instructor of Year, ‘Chef Ricky’ Ludwig Watzlowick

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/7 to 4/8/2021

Local News

Chef Ricky Watzlowick named SGTC 2021 Instructor of Year

Local News

Three SGTC students qualify for SkillsUSA National competitions

education

South Georgia Technical College announces More Online Course Offerings through Statewide eCampus Platform 

Local News

Americus-Sumter names honor graduates

News

Manswell Peterson announces candidacy for Secretary of State

News

AAA: DRIVING DISTRACTED IS A DANGEROUS CHOICE

Local news

H and H Meats has found a home in Americus

education

Sumter County Board of Education discusses voting items, legal action and rental rates

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/1 to 4/7/2021

community

Prevention is better than the cure: April is heartworm awareness month

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/1/2021

Local News

Statham Lake area residents disappointed in Planning and Zoning Commission decision

agriculture

Farmers speak with our elected officials

Local News

Area Beat Report 3/30 to 3/31/2021

Local News

Synovus-Americus donates to SGTC Instructor of the Year

Local News

SGTC to host OSHA Training Course

Local News

Area Beat Report 3/31/2021 to 4/1/2021

Local News

Cheokas appointed dean of GSW’s College of Business and Computing

education

Investing in Sumter County’s future: Ignite College and Career Academy offers an invitation

Local News

South Georgia Tech to hold Virtual Resource Fair