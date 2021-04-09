expand
April 9, 2021

Area Beat Report 4/8 to 4/9/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 1:19 pm Friday, April 9, 2021

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 4/8/2021

  • Carter, Victoria Lynn, 22, 4/8/2021 11:29 a.m., Battery
  • Floyd, Martavious Antwon, 27, 4/8/2021 7:38 p.m., Hit and Run: Duty of Driver to stop at or return to scene of accident/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/City Probation
  • Jones, Alyssa Sharee, 22, 4/8/2021 11:29 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
  • Tookes, Charles Jonathan, 44, 4/8/2021 10:28 p.m., DUI/Sale of Methamphetamine/Open Container of Alcohol in Motorcycle/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Possession of Marijuana – Less than an oz./Possession of Drug related objects/Schedule I or II controlled substance – Manufacturing

Americus PD Media Incident Summary 4/8 to 4/9/2021

4/8

  • 215 & 213 Shirley Rd., Suspicious Incident
  • 320 Pecan Dr., Animal Complaint
  • 103B Hanson Dr., Harassing Communications
  • 105 Industrial Dr. at TLC Associates, Disorderly Conduct/Battery
  • 604 Hawkins St. Apt. B, Welfare Check
  • 223A Horton Dr., Theft By Taking – Felony
  • 101 Prince St. at Hi Tone Fitness, Recovered Property-Not Stolen
  • 1605 E. Lamar St. at Days Inn, Death Investigation
  • 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K, Damage to Property
  • 113 Linnie St., Failure to notify owner upon striking property
  • 105 Falcon Dr., Animal Complaint
  • West Church St. at Hampton St., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop or return to scene of accident/City Probation/Driving while license suspended or revoked.
  • 413 Crawley St., DUI/Selling Methamphetamines/Open Container of Alcohol in Motor vehicle/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Possession of Drug Related Objects/Possession of Substances (Schedule I or Schedule II controlled substances) with intent to distribute
  • Forrest St., Miscellaneous Report
  • North Jackson St. at West Lester, Driving while license suspended or revoked

4/9

  • 107 E. Lester St., Domestic Dispute

