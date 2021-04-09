Area Beat Report 4/8 to 4/9/2021
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 4/8/2021
- Carter, Victoria Lynn, 22, 4/8/2021 11:29 a.m., Battery
- Floyd, Martavious Antwon, 27, 4/8/2021 7:38 p.m., Hit and Run: Duty of Driver to stop at or return to scene of accident/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/City Probation
- Jones, Alyssa Sharee, 22, 4/8/2021 11:29 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
- Tookes, Charles Jonathan, 44, 4/8/2021 10:28 p.m., DUI/Sale of Methamphetamine/Open Container of Alcohol in Motorcycle/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Possession of Marijuana – Less than an oz./Possession of Drug related objects/Schedule I or II controlled substance – Manufacturing
Americus PD Media Incident Summary 4/8 to 4/9/2021
4/8
- 215 & 213 Shirley Rd., Suspicious Incident
- 320 Pecan Dr., Animal Complaint
- 103B Hanson Dr., Harassing Communications
- 105 Industrial Dr. at TLC Associates, Disorderly Conduct/Battery
- 604 Hawkins St. Apt. B, Welfare Check
- 223A Horton Dr., Theft By Taking – Felony
- 101 Prince St. at Hi Tone Fitness, Recovered Property-Not Stolen
- 1605 E. Lamar St. at Days Inn, Death Investigation
- 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K, Damage to Property
- 113 Linnie St., Failure to notify owner upon striking property
- 105 Falcon Dr., Animal Complaint
- West Church St. at Hampton St., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop or return to scene of accident/City Probation/Driving while license suspended or revoked.
- 413 Crawley St., DUI/Selling Methamphetamines/Open Container of Alcohol in Motor vehicle/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Possession of Drug Related Objects/Possession of Substances (Schedule I or Schedule II controlled substances) with intent to distribute
- Forrest St., Miscellaneous Report
- North Jackson St. at West Lester, Driving while license suspended or revoked
4/9
- 107 E. Lester St., Domestic Dispute