April 9, 2021

Men’s NJCAA Region 17 Division 1 tournament semi-final and final brackets. Photo by Su Ann Bird

SGTC Jets travel to Waycross for NJCAA Region 17 tournament semifinals

By Ken Gustafson

Published 3:46 pm Thursday, April 8, 2021

By Su Ann Bird

 

AMERICUS – The South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) Jets will travel to Waycross on Friday, April 9 for a 7 p.m. game against South Georgia State College in the semi-final round of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I Region 17 tournament.

The winner of the SGTC/South Georgia State game will advance to the tournament finals on Saturday, April 10 at 4 p.m. at South Georgia State College in Waycross.  They will play the winner of the East Georgia State/Central Georgia Technical College game, which will be played on Friday, April 9 at 5 p.m.

As the winner of the GCAA regular season title, Georgia Highlands was set to host the NJCAA Region 17 tournament in Rome.  But East Georgia upset Georgia Highlands in the quarterfinal round and as the next highest remaining seed South Georgia State earned the right to host the semi-final and final games.

South Georgia State College has very limited seating due to COVID-19 restrictions.  Only 50 tickets per game will be sold.  General admission is $5.  No passes will be honors.  Tickets for the 5 p.m. semifinal game will go on sale Friday beginning at 4 p.m.  Tickets will be sold on a first come, first serve basis.  Tickets for the South Georgia Tech semifinal game will go on Sales on Friday beginning at 6 p.m.

The championship game tickets will go on sale Saturday beginning at 3 p.m.  Tickets will again be sold on a first come, first serve basis.  Fans attending Friday’s 5 p.m. semi-final game will be asked to leave the Waycross campus gymnasium at the conclusion of the game. Face coverings are required inside the Waycross Campus gymnasium.

All tournament games will be streamed live on the GCAA website:  https://www.thegcaa.com/tournament/2020-21gcaawebstreamlinks.

 

