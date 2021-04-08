expand
Ad Spot

April 9, 2021

GSW sophomore second baseman Matthew Mamatas drove in the winning run on an RBI single to give the Hurricanes a 5-4 come-from-behind victory over USC Aiken. ATR Archive

GSW Hurricanes score two in the ninth to defeat USC Aiken

By Ken Gustafson

Published 2:41 pm Thursday, April 8, 2021

From Staff Reports

 

AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University Baseball Team (GSW) trailed USC Aiken early by the score of 4-1. However, the Hurricanes found a way back. They scored two runs in the seventh to cut their deficit to 4-3. Then in the bottom of the ninth, Miles Hartsfield tied the game with an RBI double and Matthew Mamatas delivered the game-winning RBI single that scored Hartsfield from second and gave the Hurricanes a 5-4 come-from-behind victory over the Pacers on Tuesday, April 6 at the GSW baseball complex .

Mamatas went 1 for 5 for the game, but that one hit turned out to be the most important hit of the game.

Of all the hitters in the GSW lineup, catcher Gregory Wozniak had the most productive day at the plate. Wozniak went 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored to lead the Hurricanes’ offense. Hartsfield went 2 for 4 at the plate, which included the crucial RBI double to tie the game in the ninth.

The Hurricanes used five pitchers in this game, but reliever Cole Garrett ended up getting the win and is now 1-0. Colby Gordon started on the mound for GSW. In three innings of work, Gordon gave up three runs on five hits, walked one batter and struck out one.

With the win, the Hurricanes improve to 14-12 overall and are now 12-9 in the Peach Belt Conference (PBC). They will try to continue their winning ways when they travel to Columbus on Friday, April 9 for an important three-game PBC weekend series at Columbus State. The first pitch for Game 1 on Friday is scheduled for 6 p.m. GSW will then take on Columbus State in a double header on Saturday, April 10. The first pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 1 p.m.

More News

Cogan resigns as GSW Head Women’s Soccer Coach

Dawn Ammons named SGTC 2021 GOAL winner

Loren Smith’s Column on the life of golfer Gary Player

Loren Smith’s column on former UGA and current professional golfer Harris English II

Local News

Dawn Ammons named SGTC 2021 GOAL winner

Local News

SGTC President Emeritus Sparky and Allene Reeves honor South Georgia Tech’s 2021 Outstanding Instructor of Year, ‘Chef Ricky’ Ludwig Watzlowick

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/7 to 4/8/2021

Local News

Chef Ricky Watzlowick named SGTC 2021 Instructor of Year

Local News

Three SGTC students qualify for SkillsUSA National competitions

education

South Georgia Technical College announces More Online Course Offerings through Statewide eCampus Platform 

Local News

Americus-Sumter names honor graduates

News

Manswell Peterson announces candidacy for Secretary of State

News

AAA: DRIVING DISTRACTED IS A DANGEROUS CHOICE

Local news

H and H Meats has found a home in Americus

education

Sumter County Board of Education discusses voting items, legal action and rental rates

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/1 to 4/7/2021

community

Prevention is better than the cure: April is heartworm awareness month

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/1/2021

Local News

Statham Lake area residents disappointed in Planning and Zoning Commission decision

agriculture

Farmers speak with our elected officials

Local News

Area Beat Report 3/30 to 3/31/2021

Local News

Synovus-Americus donates to SGTC Instructor of the Year

Local News

SGTC to host OSHA Training Course

Local News

Area Beat Report 3/31/2021 to 4/1/2021

Local News

Cheokas appointed dean of GSW’s College of Business and Computing

education

Investing in Sumter County’s future: Ignite College and Career Academy offers an invitation

Local News

South Georgia Tech to hold Virtual Resource Fair

Local News

Area Beat Report 3/29 to 3/30/2021