Augusta University sweeps GSW in midweek doubleheader

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) softball team dropped two Peach Belt Conference games to Augusta University (AU) during a midweek doubleheader on Wednesday, April 7 by scores of 5-1 and 9-0. The Lady Hurricanes had a difficult time generating offense as they combined for six hits throughout both games.

GSW pitcher Shannon Gibson came on as a relief pitcher during both games and finished with eight strikeouts throughout 8.1 innings of work.

In Game 1, AU started strong. Already up 1-0 in the first inning, the Lady Jaguars loaded the bases and cleared them all when Emma Seagrave belted a grand slam home run to give AU a 5-0 lead. In the bottom fourth, Zoe Willis was walked with two outs and Katelyn Wood gave GSW its first hit of the day with a RBI double into right center as GSW was aiming for a comeback. Jacie Johns started off the bottom of the sixth with a single up the middle, but failed to score as everyone was retired in order.

In Game 2, the Lady Jaguars (11-19, 5-7 PBC) kept the bats swinging as they scored runs in three of the five innings to earn a 9-0 win and sweep GSW (12-8, 3-3 PBC). Chloe Zoeller was 2-for-2 while Kimmy Singer and Johns both picked up hits for the Lady Hurricanes.

GSW will try to rebound from this setback when the team travels up to Dahlonega, GA to take on the University of North Georgia in a doubleheader on Sunday, April 11. The first pitch of Game 1 is scheduled for 1 p.m. The Lady Hurricanes will then head across the mountains to Young Harris, GA where they will take on Young Harris College in a doubleheader on Monday, April 12. The first pitch of Game 1 is scheduled for 1 p.m.