South Georgia Technical College announces More Online Course Offerings through Statewide eCampus Platform 

Courses available 100 percent online, providing students more options, access, and flexibility

Americus, GA—South Georgia Technical College is providing students access to more online courses through a statewide platform called “eCampus”. This Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) initiative provides students the ability to enroll in online courses offered by any TCSG college, allowing students access to programs that may not be available at their home technical college. Upon completion of the online course, students receive credit at South Georgia Technical College the same way they would had they completed the course in-person on campus.

“The eCampus initiative is an exciting opportunity for the student who had rather have access to a wider variety of online course offerings that we currently offer on campus,” said South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. “This is an affordable easy way to secure some additional core classes summer term and beyond.”

Prior to the launch of eCampus, students were limited to the courses available at the specific technical college in which they enrolled. This inhibited opportunities available to students based on their location or who may have limited transportation means to get to campus. Through eCampus, South Georgia Technical College students now have access to online courses that are taught by an instructor from another TCSG college. Students get the personalized experience of being a part of South Georgia Technical College as well as the opportunity to take advantage of courses offered by other TCSG colleges.

The eCampus core courses offered by South Georgia Technical College summer term includes: Principles of Economics (ECON1101), World History I (HIST1111), World History II (HIST1112), U.S. History I (HIST2111), U.S. History II (HIST2112), Introduction to Humanities (HUMN1101), Principles of Macroeconomics (ECON2105) and Principles of Microeconomics (ECON2106).

“TCSG is compelled to reach every person looking for an opportunity to enrich their lives through education and skills training,” said TCSG Commissioner, Greg Dozier. “With the implementation of eCampus, our technical college system has the ability to offer technical college curricula to all students, regardless of where they live. By pooling resources in this shared platform, eCampus will also ensure our technical colleges are meeting workforce demand.”

eCampus provides tremendous flexibility for those students who previously were limited by the time of day a specific course was offered. This is particularly true for students whose work schedules conflicted with their course schedules. Students also had limited availability to many student services offered on-campuses, like speaking to a financial aid advisor or meeting with a tutor. eCampus helps eliminate these barriers to working adults by bringing courses and colleges services to students on demand and in a virtual environment.

South Georgia Technical College students simply register for the courses they want to take and eCampus will guide them through their selected course of study, with real advisors from their home campus, empowered by virtual assistants to help them organize their studies in a state-of-the-art online learning environment. eCampus will also provide a single source for collecting and documenting a student’s achievements, competencies, and credentials to highlight when preparing for future employment.

TCSG will expand eCampus throughout the next few months. During Phase 2, eCampus will provide a digital one-stop student center offering breakout rooms that provide online access for admissions, financial aid, tutoring, and career services. During Phase 3, the eCampus digital profile will provide pathways to interaction with potential employers and connection to other students and alumni.

“South Georgia Technical College’s mission is to provide Georgia’s business and industry community with a quality trained workforce,” explained President Watford. “We still will be providing the hands-on educational training opportunities for students enrolled in our technical programs, but eCampus is a value added component to those educational offerings. This is a cost-efficient manner for students to gain access to core classes they need that we may not offer on campus each semester.”

To learn more and begin enrolling, visit: https://www.southgatech.edu/ecampus/