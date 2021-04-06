expand
April 6, 2021

The Hubbard Family

H and H Meats has found a home in Americus

By TRACY K. HALL

Published 4:03 pm Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Americus has a new neighbor in town! H and H Meats, located in the shopping center at 1610 East Forsyth Street, has opened their doors and invites you to come give them a try. Crissy and Mark Hubbard are Sumter Countians who have long thought of offering their special brand of service inside the city limits of Americus. Their meats and offerings are varied. While there is beef, pork, seafood and chicken, there is a large selection of exotic meats as well. On their menu you can find bison, kangaroo, ostrich, camel, goat and duck. Should you want something even more exotic Crissy and Mark welcome you to just ask, because there is a strong possibility they can get their hands on it for you. The Hubbards also understand little Johnny might want one size steak while dad’s appetite is much larger. H and H has you covered there as well. They cut their own soft meats to meet your exact desires in thickness and weight.

The staff at H and H will vacuum pack your dinner so it will get to your house as fresh as possible. However, fresh isn’t the only option they offer. Many of their offerings come frozen as well. In the mood for a different or hard to find wine?  H and H’s wine selection is unique and should be tried by the hardest to please wine lover. H and H can also help you with prepping your purchase. Seasonings of many different varieties are available and can add to your dining experience.

So why open such a specialty shop in Americus? Mark and Crissy both attended Georgia Southwestern for college. They moved to Hawkinsville for a period and then returned to Cobb. Crissy says they were approached about opening a shop in Americus because her friends and neighbors wanted their offerings within the city limits of Americus. Their convenience, their unique offerings and their eye for individualized service is sure to make them a good neighbor!

You are welcomed to stop in and say hello. They are in the same shopping center as Roman Oven, in suite A, right as you enter the center. They are open Monday through Saturday from 9am to 7pm. Visit their Facebook page at H and H Meats for a closer look. The welcome mat has been laid out, go visit a spiel!

 

PICTURE: The Hubbard Family:

Julia Claire, Mark, Brinson, Will, Walker Woods and Crissy

