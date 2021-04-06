expand
April 6, 2021

Area Beat Report 4/1 to 4/6/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 3:47 pm Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 4/1 to 4/6/2021

  • Brown, Jykobe Raquan (Bonded Out), 20, 4/1/2021 9:41 a.m., Battery
  • Brown, Kelvin Kentrell (In Jail), 38, 4/4/2021 2:35 a.m., Hit and Run/Driving while license suspended or revoked/DUI/Following too closely
  • Burns, Kerwin Vergil (In Jail) 53, 4/3/2021 3:45 p.m., Probation Violation – Felony
  • Burton, Robert Lorenzo (Bonded Out), 42, 4/4/2021 1:44 a.m., DUI – Alcohol/Headlight requirements/Driving vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration
  • Hadley, Daiqiris Javarian (In Jail), 29, 4/5/2021 1:04 a.m., DUI/Obstructing or Hindering Law Enforcement Officers/Probation Violation
  • Lofton, Derek Oneal (In Jail), 31, 4/4/2021 12:08 a.m., Driving while unlicensed
  • Nelson, Ty’Sean Dante (In Jail), 20, 4/3/2021 4:39 a.m., Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Hit and Run/Failure to obey stop sign/Driving without license on person/Tag Lights Required
  • Pool, Brandon Jamal (In Jail), 34, 4/4/2021 6:04 a.m., Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer/DUI/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Reckless Driving/Headlight Requirements/Failure to obey stop sign/Failure to Maintain Lane
  • Robinson, Jilian Cerra (Bonded Out), 35, 4/2/2021 6:35 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/No Insurance/Child safety belt violation
  • Stanfield, David Lynn (Bonded Out), 28, 4/2/2021 8:12 p.m., DUI – Drugs
  • Taylor, Jeffrey Darien (Bonded Out), 53, 4/1/2021 3:39 p.m., Child Molestation
  • Butler, Marquis Allen (In Jail), 33. 4/5/2021 3:09 p.m., Probation Violation
  • Channel, Michael James (In Jail), 41, 4/6/2021 2:57 a.m., Possession of Methamphetamine/Failure to signal lane change or turn/Possession of Drug-Related Object/Probation Violation – Felony
  • Cranford, Billy (In Jail), 51, 4/6/2021 1:54 a.m., Probation Violation – Felony
  • Derington, Jessica (In Jail), 34, 4/6/2021 3:18 a.m., Crossing state and county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants and drugs without consent/Possession of Methamphetamine
  • Edwards, Vivian Nicole (In Jail), 27, 4/5/2021 1:53 p.m., Statutory Rape/Aggravated Child Molestation
  • Greene, Leon (In Jail), 46, 4/5/2021 7:03 p.m., 1st Degree Homicide by vehicle/Hit and Run resulting in serious injury or death
  • Hadley, Daiquiris Javarian (In Jail), 29, 1:04 a.m., DUI/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Probation Violation
  • Parrish, Brandon Lee (In Jail), 34, 4/6/2021 2:34 a.m., Possession of Methamphetamine
  • Wright, Reginald Pernell (In Jail), 54, 4/5/2021 5:22 p.m., Possession of Firearm by convicted felon or first offender

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports 4/1 to 4/6/2021

4/1

  • 204 E. Church St. USA Food Mart, Alarm Activation
  • US Hwy 280 East at Peacock Towing, Assist Motorist
  • 246 Rockdale Subdivision Loop, Burglary
  • 792 Flintside Dr., Domestic Disturbance
  • 124 Santa Rosa Dr., Damage to Property
  • US Hwy 280 West at Perry Brothers, Accident Report
  • 190 Jenkins Rd., Suspicious Person
  • 0 Pool Gin House Rd., Roadway Blocked/multiple trees in roadway
  • 278 West Rock Hill Dr., Suspicious Person

4/2

  • 136 Dogwood Dr., Suspicious Person
  • Clements Rd. at Pool Gin House Rd., Roadway Blocked
  • GA Highway 49 North near Peacock Alley, Assist Motorist
  • 164 Grover Dr., Welfare Check
  • 150 Pleasant Dr., 911 Hangup
  • 2208 Hwy 280 East, Alarm Activation
  • 163 Hwy 49 South, 911 Hamngup
  • 144 North Bailey Avenue, Civil Matter

4/3

  • 125 Seaboard St., Information for officer
  • 1107 GA Hwy 49 North, Alarm Activation
  • US Highway 19 North at SGTC Parkway, Accident Report
  • 1681 US Highway 19 South at Zion Hope, Alarm Activation
  • US Hwy 19 South near Mile Post 1, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • Spring Creek Church Rd. about Lamar Rd., Accident Report
  • 1211 District Line Rd., Alarm Activation
  • 210 Cyanamid Lane, Structure Fire
  • 124 Santa Rosa Dr., Damage to Property
  • 0 Hwy 30 West and Buchannan Rd., Accident Involving Deer
  • 411 Arch Helms Rd., Harassing Phone Calls
  • 0 Hwy 30 at Rubos, Traffic Accident

4/4

  • 0 Hwy 280 East, Traffic Stop
  • 390 GA Hwy 118, Alarm Activation
  • 725 Pessell Creek Rd., Animal Complaint
  • 0 Hwy 19 North at SGTC Parkway, Accident Involving Deer
  • 145 Ron Circle Loft F, 911 Hangup
  • 528 Tallent Store Road, Domestic Disturbance
  • 792 Flintside Dr., Information for officer
  • 160 Old Dawson Rd. Unit B, Information for officer
  • 183 Tallent Store Rd, Assist Motorist
  • South GA Tech Parkway about Bumphead Rd., Traffic Stop/verbal warning for distracted driving
  • 122 South Bailey St., Information for officer
  • 129 Bailey Rd., Information for officer
  • 0 Hwy 49 South and Ellis Rd., Vehcile Fire
  • 0 Brady Rd. and Holman Rd., Assist another agency

4/5

  • 198 Lakeshore Dr., Suspicious Person
  • 0 49 North at Old Stage Rd., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 0 McLittle Bridge Rd. at Hwy 377, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 177 South Bailey Avenue, Alarm Activation
  • McLittle Bridge Rd. at GA Hwy 377, Assist Motorist
  • GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 11, Traffic Stop/Expired or no registration or title
  • GA Hwy 377 at McLittle Bridge Rd., Traffic Stop/Expired or no registration or title
  • Hwy 19 North and McArthur Dr., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 1107 Hwy 49 North, Alarm Activation
  • South GA Tech Parkway at GA Hwy 49N, Traffic Stop/Hands Free device required
  • 0 District Line Rd. at 49N, Traffic Stop/warning for expired tag
  • 0 GA Hwy 19 N at Patton Dr., Traffic Stop/Warning for headlight out
  • Hwy 27 East at Browns Mill Pond Rd., Accident Involving Deer
  • 0 Hwy 280E at MM 24, Traffic Stop
  • 471 Upper River Rd., Traffic Accident
  • 378 Lakewood Ave., Suspicious Person

4/6

  • 0 Shell Gas Station on MLK, Traffic Stop/Possession of Methamphetamine/Crossing State and County guard lines with weapons, intoxicants and drugs without consent/Possession and use of drug-related object/Failure to signal lane change to turn/Possession of Firearm or knife during the commission of a felony/Receipt. Possession of Firearm/Warrant Service

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 4/3 to 4/4/2021

  • Belyi, Dimitri Anatolyevich, 54, 4/4/2021 4:22 a.m., Failure to signal when turning or changing lanes/DUI – Combination of A1 and A5
  • Cladd, Justin Donte, 26, 4/4/2021 2:18 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked-Misdemeanor/Failure to stop at stop sign
  • Daniels, Tavoris Kentrell, 22, 4/4/2021 10:53 p.m., DUI – Alcohol
  • Kleckley, Keeuntae Latrice, 33, 4/4/2021 5:08 a.m., DUI/Failure to maintain lane
  • Moore, Travis, 40, 4/4/2021 8:40 p.m., DUI – Combination of A1 and A5
  • Taylor, Jordan Keshion, 20, 4/3/2021 12:14 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
  • Wright, Reginald Pernell, 55, 4/5/2021 3:47 p.m., Possession of Firearm by convicted felon or first offender

Americus PD Media Incident Report 4/2 to 4/5/2021

4/2

  • 1705 Allmon Dr., Suspicious Incident
  • 209 Murphy Mill Rd. Apt. B, Criminal Trespass
  • 922 E. Jefferson St. Suite B, Phoebe Primary Care, Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 1212 Elm Ave., Suicide Threat/Attempt
  • Ashby St., Theft By Taking – Firearm
  • 1043 East Forsyth St. at Wayne’s World, Terroristic Threats and Acts

 

 

