expand
Ad Spot

April 5, 2021

Americus-Sumter’s Jawaski Whitehead (left) and Furlow Charter’s Apollo Huss (middle) compete against each other at the practice meet at Pelham High School. Photo by Ken Gustafson

Americus-Sumter and Furlow Charter track and field teams compete in Pelham meet

By Ken Gustafson

Published 7:51 pm Monday, April 5, 2021

PELHAM, GA – On Wednesday, March 31, the Americus-Sumter and Furlow Charter boys and girls’ track and field teams travelled down to Pelham, GA to compete in a practice meet at Pelham High School in preparation for the upcoming Westover Relays in Albany and the upcoming region and state meets.

For the Lady Panthers, this meet ended up being good preparation for the upcoming competitions. McCrary finished in second place the discus event with a distance throw of 69-1 and finished in third place in the shot put with a throw of 24-10.

Americus-Sumter’s Jawaski Whitehead passes the baton to Breylon Green in the Boys 4×400-Meter Relay at the Pelham meet.
Photo by Ken Gustafson

“The girls did good today. We had some good performances from our freshman,” said ASHS girls’ head coach Shanikah Dyson. “Jakiera Pride; she did very well in the long jump. We’ve been working on a lot of things with her. She shows a lot of promise in the years to come. We have a lot of development for the other girls that are coming along.”

Americus-Sumter’s Kavon Lewis (right) competes against a runner from Baker County in the 800-Meter Run at the meet in Pelham.
Photo by Ken Gustafson

Pride was able to jump a distance of 14-8 (14 feet, eight inches) in the Girls’ Long Jump and she ran the Girls’ 200-Meter Dash in a time of 29.35. Pride also ran the Girls’ 100-Meter Dash in a time of 13.36. Pride’s sister, Shakkyrah Pride, ran the 200 in a time of 31.03 and finished the 100 in a time of 13.95. Jasmine White also competed well in the long jump and both the girls’ 100 and 200-Meter races. White jumped a distance of 13-6 and ran the 100 in a time of 14.25. In addition to her strong performances in the 100, 200 and the long jump, Jakiera Pride also ran the hurdles in a time of 24.10.

Americus-Sumter’s Shakyrah Pride competes in the hurdles events at the Pelham meet. Pride also competed in the 200 and 100-Meter Dash, finishing with times of 31.03 and 13.95 respectively.
Photo by Ken Gustafson

Dyson was also pleased with the performance of Cyniah McCrary, who placed second in the discus and third in the shot put competition. In the discus competition, McCrary threw for a distance of 69-1 to take second place and she threw the shot put a distance of 24-10 to take third place.

Americus-Sumter’s Jakiera Pride (right) competes in an event at the Pelham meet against a runner from Seminole County. Pride jumped a distance of 14-8 in the Girls’ Long Jump event and ran the Girls’ 200-Meter Dash in a time of 29.35.
Photo by Ken Gustafson

Being that this was a practice meet, not all of the results of the events were recorded, but the ASHS boys’ team got in some good practice competition as well.

As far as Furlow Charter was concerned, head coaches Brandon Mitchell and Beth Kinney were pleased with the way their teams competed, even though it was a practice meet and didn’t count towards the season standings.

Americus-Sumter’s Cyniah McCrary (right) competes in one of the hurdles events at the Pelham meet. McCrary also competed in the discus and shot put competitions.
Photo by Ken Gustafson

“Our team competed hard today at the Pelham Meet,” said Mitchell. “Our athletes did excellent for their second track meet; however, there are a lot of areas we need to work on. We will continue working on our throwing techniques and push ourselves harder on our racing events.”

Americus-Sumter’s Breylon Green competes at the Pelham meet.
Photo by Ken Gustafson

The ASHS Panthers and Lady Panthers will compete on Friday, April 9 at the Westover Relays at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany. The next meet for the Furlow Charter Falcons and Lady Falcons will be on Wednesday, April 14 at Marion County.

 

 

 

 

More News

Americus-Sumter and Furlow Charter track and field teams compete in Pelham meet

Panthers explode for 12 goals in Senior Night rout of Central (Macon)

James A. Green:  December 18, 2020

Southland Academy Raiders defeat John Milledge, but fall to Westfield

community

Prevention is better than the cure: April is heartworm awareness month

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/1/2021

Local News

Statham Lake area residents disappointed in Planning and Zoning Commission decision

agriculture

Farmers speak with our elected officials

Local News

Area Beat Report 3/30 to 3/31/2021

Local News

Synovus-Americus donates to SGTC Instructor of the Year

Local News

SGTC to host OSHA Training Course

Local News

Area Beat Report 3/31/2021 to 4/1/2021

Local News

Cheokas appointed dean of GSW’s College of Business and Computing

education

Investing in Sumter County’s future: Ignite College and Career Academy offers an invitation

Local News

South Georgia Tech to hold Virtual Resource Fair

Local News

Area Beat Report 3/29 to 3/30/2021

Local News

Area Beat Report 3/26 to 3/29/2021

education

Update on teacher and education support personnel bonus payments

education

Georgia public schools to receive $3.8 billion in federal stimulus funds, Sumter County Schools to receive portion

Local News

Area Beat Report 3/23 to 3/25/2021

Local news

COVID-19 testing protocols changed by GA Department of Public Health

community

Perfect Care show appreciation for employees

Local news

Abby Sellars crowned Miss SAR

Local news

Hancock Funeral Home designated as business of the month

Local news

Grateful Threads: Building community one stitch at a time

Local News

Mayor and City Council vote to approve paving project

Local news

Andersonville National Historic Site reopens museum and recognizes National Former POW Recognition Day

Local News

Kelvin Pless graduates from Troy University