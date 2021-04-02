Liza Chappell Parker: April 1,2021

Mrs. Liza Chappell Parker passed away peacefully on April 1, 2021, the day before her 90th birthday, at her apartment at Magnolia Manor Retirement Center. Both of her children were by her side.

Funeral services are planned for 11:00 AM on Monday, April 5, from the graveside at Oak Grove Cemetery. Rev. Daryl Brown will officiate. The staff of Hancock Funeral Home would like to issue a gentle reminder to all attendees that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reasonable social distancing should be maintained at all times, and the use of face masks is required.

Born April 2, 1931 in Sumter County, she was a daughter of the late W. A. Chappell and the late Neva Holly Chappell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Roy Parker, III; and by a brother and sister, William “Bill” Chappell and Eugenia Laing.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Jean and Wes Wheeler of Americus; her son, Bill Parker of Dunwoody; two granddaughters: Caroline Spencer (Chris) and Jenny Reeves (Kevin); four great-grandchildren: Parker and Will Reeves, and Wesley and Charles Spencer; a niece, Mary Rush; and two nephews: Gordon and Ross Chappell.

Mrs. Parker was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church and loved her Sunday School, the Epworth Class. She was also an honorary member of the Junior Service League. She was a very loving mother and a very special Meme to her granddaughters and great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to First United Methodist Church, 201 S. Lee St., Americus, GA 31709; or to Magnolia Manor, 2001 S. Lee St., Americus, GA 31709.

Hancock Funeral Home, 427 S. Lee St., is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements for Mrs. Liza Chappell Parker.