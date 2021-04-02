expand
Ad Spot

April 2, 2021

Liza Chappell Parker: April 1,2021

By TRACY K. HALL

Published 2:52 pm Friday, April 2, 2021
Mrs. Liza Chappell Parker passed away peacefully on April 1, 2021, the day before her 90th birthday, at her apartment at Magnolia Manor Retirement Center. Both of her children were by her side.
Funeral services are planned for 11:00 AM on Monday, April 5, from the graveside at Oak Grove Cemetery. Rev. Daryl Brown will officiate.  The staff of Hancock Funeral Home would like to issue a gentle reminder to all attendees that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reasonable social distancing should be maintained at all times, and the use of face masks is required.
Born April 2, 1931 in Sumter County, she was a daughter of the late W. A. Chappell and the late Neva Holly Chappell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Roy Parker, III; and by a brother and sister, William “Bill” Chappell and Eugenia Laing.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Jean and Wes Wheeler of Americus; her son, Bill Parker of Dunwoody; two granddaughters: Caroline Spencer (Chris) and Jenny Reeves (Kevin); four great-grandchildren: Parker and Will Reeves, and Wesley and Charles Spencer; a niece, Mary Rush; and two nephews: Gordon and Ross Chappell.
Mrs. Parker was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church and loved her Sunday School, the Epworth Class. She was also an honorary member of the Junior Service League. She was a very loving mother and a very special Meme to her granddaughters and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to First United Methodist Church, 201 S. Lee St., Americus, GA 31709; or to Magnolia Manor, 2001 S. Lee St., Americus, GA 31709.
To sign our online guestbook and express your condolences to the family, please visit www.hancockfuneralhomeinc.com
Hancock Funeral Home, 427 S. Lee St., is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements for Mrs. Liza Chappell Parker.
 

 

More News

Prevention is better than the cure: April is heartworm awareness month

Liza Chappell Parker: April 1,2021

Area Beat Report 4/1/2021

Statham Lake area residents disappointed in Planning and Zoning Commission decision

community

Prevention is better than the cure: April is heartworm awareness month

Local News

Area Beat Report 4/1/2021

Local News

Statham Lake area residents disappointed in Planning and Zoning Commission decision

agriculture

Farmers speak with our elected officials

Local News

Area Beat Report 3/30 to 3/31/2021

Local News

Synovus-Americus donates to SGTC Instructor of the Year

Local News

SGTC to host OSHA Training Course

Local News

Area Beat Report 3/31/2021 to 4/1/2021

Local News

Cheokas appointed dean of GSW’s College of Business and Computing

education

Investing in Sumter County’s future: Ignite College and Career Academy offers an invitation

Local News

South Georgia Tech to hold Virtual Resource Fair

Local News

Area Beat Report 3/29 to 3/30/2021

Local News

Area Beat Report 3/26 to 3/29/2021

education

Update on teacher and education support personnel bonus payments

education

Georgia public schools to receive $3.8 billion in federal stimulus funds, Sumter County Schools to receive portion

Local News

Area Beat Report 3/23 to 3/25/2021

Local news

COVID-19 testing protocols changed by GA Department of Public Health

community

Perfect Care show appreciation for employees

Local news

Abby Sellars crowned Miss SAR

Local news

Hancock Funeral Home designated as business of the month

Local news

Grateful Threads: Building community one stitch at a time

Local News

Mayor and City Council vote to approve paving project

Local news

Andersonville National Historic Site reopens museum and recognizes National Former POW Recognition Day

Local News

Kelvin Pless graduates from Troy University