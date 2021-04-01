expand
Ad Spot

April 1, 2021

Synovus’ Tami Duke is shown above (l to r) presenting Chef Ricky Watzlowick with a donation from Synovus for being selected as the South Georgia Technical College 2021 Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year. Photo by Su Ann Bird

Synovus-Americus donates to SGTC Instructor of the Year

By Ken Gustafson

Published 3:53 pm Thursday, April 1, 2021

By Su Ann Bird

 

AMERICUS – SGTC Culinary Arts Instructor “Chef Ricky” Ludwig Watzlowick was presented with a check from Synovus in Americus recently after he was selected as the South Georgia Technical College Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year for 2021.

Each year Synovus or SB&T presents the winner of the South Georgia Technical College Instructor of the Year award with a stipend. This year South Georgia Technical College Culinary Arts Instructor Chef Ricky Watzlowick was selected for that honor.  Watzlowick was recognized by South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford at the 2021 Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year Award celebration in the John M. Pope Industrial Technology Center Rotunda on the Americus campus.

Tami Duke presented the donation to Watzlowick on behalf of Synovus during the ceremony. “Synovus is proud to support South Georgia Technical College and its excellent instructor with this stipend, said Duke.  “This is Synovous’ way of giving back to you for your work with your students and our community.   We are pleased to support South Georgia Tech and partner with an organization that is responsible for preparing a better workforce for our community.”

South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford thanked Synovus and Tami Duke for their support of this program.  “We appreciate Synovus’ partnership with South Georgia Technical College and their continued support of the Instructor of the Year program,” said Watford.

Newly named Instructor of the Year Chef Ricky Watzlowick also thanked Synovus for the generous donation.

 

More News

Jets to host Southern Crescent in NJCAA Region 17 quarterfinals Tuesday

GSW baseball standout Jonathan Martin earns NCAA Division II National Hitter of the Week honors

Lady Jets to face East Georgia State College in Region XVII semi-finals in Rome

Synovus-Americus donates to SGTC Instructor of the Year

Local News

Synovus-Americus donates to SGTC Instructor of the Year

Local News

SGTC to host OSHA Training Course

Local News

Area Beat Report 3/31/2021 to 4/1/2021

Local News

Cheokas appointed dean of GSW’s College of Business and Computing

education

Investing in Sumter County’s future: Ignite College and Career Academy offers an invitation

Local News

South Georgia Tech to hold Virtual Resource Fair

Local News

Area Beat Report 3/29 to 3/30/2021

Local News

Area Beat Report 3/26 to 3/29/2021

education

Update on teacher and education support personnel bonus payments

education

Georgia public schools to receive $3.8 billion in federal stimulus funds, Sumter County Schools to receive portion

Local News

Area Beat Report 3/23 to 3/25/2021

Local news

COVID-19 testing protocols changed by GA Department of Public Health

community

Perfect Care show appreciation for employees

Local news

Abby Sellars crowned Miss SAR

Local news

Hancock Funeral Home designated as business of the month

Local news

Grateful Threads: Building community one stitch at a time

Local News

Mayor and City Council vote to approve paving project

Local news

Andersonville National Historic Site reopens museum and recognizes National Former POW Recognition Day

Local News

Kelvin Pless graduates from Troy University

News

Georgians 16+ Eligible for COVID Vaccine on March 25, 2021

Local News

Area Beat Report 3/19 to 3/23/2021

Columns

A word from Chief Mark Scott

Local News

Area Beat Report 3/17 to 3/19/2021

Local news

City of Americus awarded Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting