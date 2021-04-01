expand
April 1, 2021

South Georgia Tech will host an OSHA general industry training course June 2-3 at the Crisp County Center in Cordele. Photo by Pat Peacock

SGTC to host OSHA Training Course

By Ken Gustafson

Published 3:36 pm Thursday, April 1, 2021

By Pat Peacock

 

CORDELE – South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) will host a 10-hour Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) general industry course on June 2-3 at the college’s Crisp County Center in Cordele. Greg Turner, CSP Authorized Trainer, will be the instructor.

Topics covered in the course include: an introduction to OSHA; emergency action planning; hazard communication planning; walking and working surfaces; hearing conservation program; lockout/tagout; and machine guarding.

The training is scheduled to take place over the course of two days. The course will run from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on June 2 and continue from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on June 3. Cost for the training is $300 per employee and includes all training materials and a box lunch on June 2.

To register for the course, contact SGTC Director of Business and Industry Services Michelle McGowan at 229.271.4045. Registration and payment are due no later than May 17, 2021.

Loren Smith’s Column on the life of Jack Thompson

Melissa Sue Johnson: March 26, 2021

Area Beat Report 3/31/2021 to 4/1/2021

