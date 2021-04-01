Melissa Sue Johnson: March 26, 2021

Melissa Sue Johnson, of Hiram, Georgia, passed away peacefully at Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Georgia, on March 26, 2021, due to multiple health issues. Melissa was born March 14, 1980, in Atlanta, Georgia, to Charles Eubanks and Renonda Eubanks. On November 10, 2002, Melissa accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Savior and was baptized at Central Baptist Church in Americus, Georgia. Her life verse was I Thessalonians 4: 13-18. On March 8, 2003, Melissa married the love of her life, Victor R. Johnson, in Americus. They were married 18 years when she passed into the presence of Jesus. She was the proud mother of Madison Rene Eubanks, who was born on May 10, 1998. Melissa was an enthusiastic supporter of Madison’s endeavors, which included dance, gymnastics and competitive cheering. She enjoyed working in crafts for her daughter’s events as well as cooking for them. Her favorite vacations were to Florida destinations at beaches and amusement parks. Melissa loved to visit new restaurants and shop at malls or on-line. Italian and seafood meals were her favorites. Christmas was her favorite holiday, and her most cherished pet was her cat Cash, named because he took all of her money. Melissa worked in banking business as a teller. That suited her in part because she loved talking with customers. Franklin Financial, Citizens Bank, and Georgia State Bank were among her employers. Besides her immediate family, her survivors

include her parents, her mother-in-law, Mary Annette Johnson of Americus; sister Jennifer Rene Daniel (Douglas) of Atlanta; niece Ayden Rayne Smith and nephew Alexander Daniel, both of Atlanta. Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, at West Ridge Church, 3522 Hiram Acworth Highway, Dallas, Georgia. Burial will

follow at Kennesaw Memorial Park under the direction of West Cobb Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Melissa’s name at West Ridge Church.