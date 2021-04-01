expand
April 1, 2021

Gov. Kemp signs new COVID-19 Executive Orders

By Nichole Buchanan

Published 7:47 am Thursday, April 1, 2021

Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today signed three Executive Orders relating to COVID-19 in Georgia. The first, Executive Order 03.31.21.01, extends the Public Health State of Emergency through April 30, 2021. The second, Executive Order 03.31.21.02, extends the current COVID-19 guidance in Georgia until April 7 with an added provision allowing state agency employees to get a COVID vaccine without using sick leave or annual leave. The third order, Executive Order 03.31.21.03, will become effective on April 8 and will roll back many of the current COVID-19 restrictions in place.

The Governor’s Executive Orders are available to read here. More details on all three Executive Orders are below:

Executive Order 03.31.21.01

▪ Extends Georgia’s Public Health State of Emergency through April 30, 2021

Executive Order 03.31.21.02

▪ Extends current COVID-19 guidance through April 7, 2021

▪ Provides a mechanism for allowing state agency employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine without using sick leave or annual leave

Executive Order 03.31.21.03

▪ Will become effective April 8 through April 30, 2021

▪ Eliminates the Gatherings ban

▪ Eliminates Shelter-in-Place requirements

▪ Removes the critical infrastructure distinction and collapses all organization suggested measures into one main list, with a small number of additional industry-specific requirements remaining

▪ Reduces any remaining distance requirements (i.e. distance between parties at restaurants, bars, and movie theaters, and between patrons of group fitness classes)

▪ Eliminates the ability of law enforcement to close an organization for failure to comply with the Executive Order provisions

 

