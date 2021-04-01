expand
April 1, 2021

Area Beat Report 3/31/2021 to 4/1/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 2:47 pm Thursday, April 1, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 3/31/2021

  • Barron, Carolina (Bonded out), 54, 3/31/2021 12:17 p.m., Failure to appear for finger printable charge – Misdemeanor
  • Carteno-Careeno, Juan Carolos (In Jail), 33, 3/31/2021 4:46 a.m., Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance/Possession and use of drug related objects
  • Cox, William Henry (In Jail), 60, 3/31/2021 9:10 p.m., Simple Battery
  • Jenkins, Keyundra Maryett (In Jail), 37, 3/31/2021 12:47 a.m., Failure to appear for finger printable charge – Felony
  • Williams, Jaylen, Deshawn (In Jail), 21, 3/31/2021 2:48 p.m., Probation Violation

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports 3/31/2021 to 4/1/2021

3/31

  • GA Hwy 49 South at Salters Mill Rd., Livestock in road
  • GA Hwy 49 South near Mile Post 8, Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
  • 527 Flintside Dr., Alarm Activation
  • 222 Murphy Mill Rd., Information for officer
  • Lee St. Road at McLittle Bridge Rd., Accident with injuries
  • 124 Santa Rosa Dr., Civil Matter
  • Forsyth St. at North Jackson St., Traffic Stop/warning for improper lane change
  • 100 Middle River Rd., Deer Accident Report
  • 403 County˚r4 Quarters Lane, Simple Battery
  • 0 Marigold Dr. and Tulip Dr., Accident Report
  • 0 Tallent Store Rd. near Myrtle Springs Rd., Roadway Blocked

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 3/31/2021

  • Barron, Monica Renee, 49, 3/31/2021 12:06 p.m., Making any incident or immoral exposure of the person

Americus PD Media Incident Summary 3/31/2021

  • Wheatley St., Damage to Property
  • West Forsyth St. at Final Faze, Domestic Dispute
  • Smith St., Suspicious Incident
  • South Lee St., Bench Warrant – Misdemeanor
  • North MLK Blvd., Making any indecent or immoral exposure
  • South Lee St., Recovered Propery – Not Stolen
  • East Forsyth St. at Wayne’s World, Civil Matter
  • Patterson St., Miscellaneous Report
  • MLK Jr. Blvd. Room 145 at Motel 6, Possession of Amphetamine and drug related objects
  • Martiln Luther King Jr. Blvd. at Room 130, Possession of Methamphetamine and Schedule II controlled substance
  • J. Murphy Mill Rd., Domestic Dispute

 

 

 

