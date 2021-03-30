South Georgia Tech to hold Virtual Resource Fair

By Pat Peacock

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) will host a virtual resource fair April 5-8 to inform students of resources available to them both on campus and in the college’s service area. The event will be scheduled as a Facebook event through the SGTC Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SouthGATech/. Each day will focus on different categories of resources.

On Monday, April 5, the focus of the event will be on resources available to students on the South Georgia Technical College campus. Health, mental health, and substance abuse resources available in the community will be highlighted on Tuesday, April 6.

Organizations related to work, transportation, housing, and domestic violence will be featured on Wednesday, April 7. The SGTC virtual resource fair will conclude on Thursday, April 8 with an emphasis on resources in the areas of parenting and children, nutrition, and disability services.

The disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has made efforts to inform college students of resources available to them more challenging and more critical than ever. A recent article featured in the newsmagazine Diverse: Issues in Higher Education highlighted a survey conducted by the Center for Community College Student Engagement (the Center) at the University of Texas at Austin which found that “57% of the respondents indicated they were not aware of the support services available at their colleges to help them navigate the stresses, such as financial aid, tutoring and childcare.”

“With this pandemic, it’s even more critical to communicate to students, ‘Here are services that are available to you,’” Dr. Linda L. Garcia, Executive Director of the Center, said.

“The resource fair is important because students have to fulfill roles outside of being students,” stated Jennifer Robinson, SGTC Special Populations Coordinator. “Sometimes these roles can affect their ability to be successful in the classroom and I want to make sure they have access to and are aware of the resources that are out there to help them reach their full potential as students.”

The Virtual Resource Fair is part of South Georgia Technical College’s ongoing commitment to providing students of all backgrounds the finest in technical education. Learn more about all SGTC has to offer at www.southgatech.edu.